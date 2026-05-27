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The Quiet Clause That May Save Linux From Age‑Verification Laws
Quoting: The Quiet Clause That May Save Linux From Age‑Verification Laws - FOSS Force —
One of the big stories concerning free software and open source lately has been legislation in Colorado and California to enforce age restrictions at the operating system level. These are regulations that require, out-of-the-box, operating systems to determine with a degree of certainty the age of the holder of a computer’s user account.
Colorado’s law, which won’t go into effect until 2028, already exempts open source operating systems, thanks in part to efforts by CEO Carl Richell and his team at System76, which manufactures servers, desktops, and laptops preinstalled with in-house developed Pop!_OS or Ubuntu Linux distributions.
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Linux is Getting a Free Pass on Age Verification in California and Colorado
Neither state got here automatically. The open source exemptions did not exist in either bill to start with, and it took sustained community pressure and direct legislative outreach to get them added.
This is something that can be applied to many other issues, of course. Though, when the representatives are more interested in serving certain interests (say due to pressure from certain lobbies) than their constituents, disruption tends to be the only way out.
The Register:
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California may let Linux bypass age check
The kids are alright. Open source operating systems like Linux and FreeBSD may soon be exempt from California’s app and OS age verification requirements.
Last October, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed the Digital Age Assurance Act (AB 1043) into law, which establishes age verification obligations for operating system providers, covered app stores, and application developers.
Those distributing operating systems must provide "an accessible interface at account setup" for the user to indicate birth date, age, or both.
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Linux backlash leads to California law change on age verification — with the original lawmaker forced to make a humbling step back
A new California amendment bill aims to make most mainstream open source Linux distros, like Ubuntu, exempt from the state's upcoming age-verification requirements.
Passed in late 2025, the Digital Age Assurance Act was designed to shift the burden of age verification from individual websites to the operating system level.
Under the law, OSs are required to request a user's age bracket during device setup, which would go on to be exposed to apps and stores that offer age-restricted services.
California Backs Down on Forcing Linux to Verify Users' Ages After Pushback | Extremetech
California plans to exclude Linux and most other open-source operating systems from its new age verification law, which takes effect on Jan. 1, 2027. The change follows massive pushback from the open-source software community.
In October 2025, Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB 1043, a new law for OS providers in California. This law requires an OS to collect users' ages or birth dates when they set up their accounts. OS providers then must share this information with app developers through a real-time API.