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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 04, 2026



Quoting: Using Rhino Linux's new Lomiri snapshot took me back to the glory days of Unity | ZDNET —

I've been a fan of Rhino Linux for some time. I've called it a Swiss Army knife of Linux distributions and believe it offers the best take on the Xfce desktop. It's a beautiful distribution that anyone could use, no matter the skill level.

But there are big changes afoot with the distribution, changes that could help elevate to new heights, should things work out.

Those changes involve convergence.

Yep, we're back to the concept of bridging desktop and mobile devices together.

Let's take a trip down memory lane.

Years ago, Canonical (the company behind Ubuntu) had a dream of bringing desktop and mobile devices together. They called that dream "convergence," and they were the first to bring it to light.