Faster, More Reliable

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Tails 7.8.1 Is Out as an Emergency Release to Fix Serious Security Vulnerabilities

Coming two weeks after Tails 7.8, the Tails 7.8.1 release is a small update but an important one, as it ships with an updated Debian kernel, Linux 6.12.90-2, which was patched against the CVE-2026-43503 security vulnerabilities that could allow an application in Tails to gain administrative privileges.

KDE Gear 26.04.2 Released with More Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps

Coming a month after KDE Gear 26.04.1, KDE Gear 26.04.2 is here to add video URL fallback and a mechanism to detect unavailable formats to AudioTube, adapt KDE Itinerary’s notification icons to the behavior changes introduced in KDE Frameworks 6.27, and adapt most of the KDE apps to KMime’s move to KDE Frameworks.

COSMIC 1.0.15 Adds Support for Multiple Full-Screen Windows per Workspace

Coming only a week after COSMIC 1.0.14, the COSMIC 1.0.15 release adds support for multiple full-screen windows per workspace, which fixes Steam’s Big Picture mode issues, improves MIME app detection in COSMIC Files, and adds a configuration option for XDG activation (focus stealing) behavior.

Giada 1.4.2 Open-Source Loop Machine Makes Working with Scenes Smoother

Coming three weeks after Giada 1.4.1, the Giada 1.4.2 release is the second maintenance update to the Giada 1.4 “Korrigan” series, which introduced support for scenes as a new way to add greater variety and richness to your live performances.

T2 Linux 26.6 Brings Linux 7.0, Refined KDE Plasma Desktop with Flatpak Support

T2/Linux 26.6 delivers a further refined KDE Plasma desktop experience with integrated Flatpak app support, while also providing a fully reproducible Wayland-based KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop across both glibc and musl LLVM/Clang builds, and an updated toolchain with the latest GCC 16.1 and LLVM/Clang 22.1 compilers.

Transmission 4.1.2 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released with Important Fixes

Coming three and a half months after Transmission 4.1.1, the Transmission 4.1.2 release is here to fix a bug that could cause duplicate HTTP announces to be sent to trackers, a bug that stalled some downloads at 99%, a bug that prevented TCP peer connections on some systems, and a build failure when building Transmission with link-time optimization.

Clonezilla Live 3.3.2 Released with Linux Kernel 7.0, Improved MDRAID Support

Coming more than three months after Clonezilla Live 3.3.1, the Clonezilla Live 3.3.2 release is based on the Debian Sid (Unstable) repository as of May 17th, 2026, and it’s powered by the latest and greatest Linux 7.0 kernel series to ensure Clonezilla Live will run on newer hardware and support more devices.

New Steam Client Update Adds Support for Dimming the Steam Controller’s LED

The June 1st, 2026, Steam Client update adds support for dimming the Steam Controller‘s LED via settings in Steam, adds a potential workaround for an issue on Linux where gamepad emulation would break for Steam Controllers, and reverts changes to trackpad momentum tracking that caused a deadzone around the edges of the Steam Controller trackpad.

LinuxGizmos.com

(Updated) Orange Pi Unveils AI Station with Ascend 310 and 176 TOPS Compute

Orange Pi closes the year by unveiling new details about the Orange Pi AI Station, a compact board-level edge computing platform built around the Ascend 310 series processor. The system targets high-density inference workloads with large memory options, NVMe storage support, and extensive I/O in a small footprint.

Dragon Q8B SBC combines Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 with dual 2.5GbE

Radxa has introduced the Dragon Q8B, a compact single-board computer built around the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform. The board combines an 8-core processor, up to 29 TOPS of AI performance, dual 2.5GbE networking, and multiple PCIe expansion options in a 100 × 75 mm form factor for edge computing, robotics, industrial automation, and intelligent vision applications.

Tor Project blog

Supporting those who speak out

Fear of digital surveillance breeds silence. 

New Release: Tails 7.8.1

For example, if an attacker was able to exploit other unknown security vulnerabilities in an application included in Tails, they might then use this vulnerability to take full control of your Tails and deanonymize you.

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 16.0a7

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.15

This release contains important security updates to the tor daemon and fixes some censorship circumvention problems.

original

Faster, More Reliable

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 04, 2026

Dubai Dancing Fountain

About 24 hours ago work was done on the network* and things went smoothly enough to not be noticed by the community of administrators or any of the readers. Moreover, the cyber attack problem has been brought under control and timeouts are extremely rare again. We won't be sharing any technical details as that might only help the attackers.

______

* Completed on time.

During this maintenance window, we will be performing network maintenance to apply minor patching changes to one of our UK-to-Dubai circuits.

Image source: Dubai Dancing Fountain

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