news
Standards: Against OOXML, GNOME Internationalization Progress
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Document Foundation ☛ A Standard in Name Only: What OOXML Transitional Tells Us About Format Sovereignty
When a public administration is told its documents are stored in “an ISO standard format,” the assumption is reasonable: an ISO standard ought to be a clean, implementable specification that any qualified software vendor can support. Standards exist precisely so that nobody is locked to a single supplier.
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GNOME Desktop/GTK
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GNOME ☛ GNOME Internationalization & Localization: Some news about the internationalization project
This first blog post marks the opening of the internationalization blog! The i18n team will use it to share news and projects on the current plans. Don’t forget to subscribe!
The i18n team has seen some changes recently, at the beginning of 2026 and we thought it was necessary to publicly announce this change and introduce ourselves a bit.
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