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Tails 7.8.1 Is Out as an Emergency Release to Fix Serious Security Vulnerabilities
Coming two weeks after Tails 7.8, the Tails 7.8.1 release is a small update but an important one, as it ships with an updated Debian kernel, Linux 6.12.90-2, which was patched against the CVE-2026-43503 security vulnerabilities that could allow an application in Tails to gain administrative privileges.
According to the Tails devs, this attack is very unlikely, but it could be carried out by a strong attacker, such as a government or a hacking firm. Tails 7.8.1 also ships with the latest Tor 0.4.9.9 free overlay network for enabling anonymous communication, which fixes several security vulnerabilities.