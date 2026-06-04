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Programming Leftovers
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Max Bernstein ☛ A survey of inlining heuristics
Compilers, especially method just-in-time compilers, operate on one function at a time. It is a natural code unit size, especially for a dynamic language JIT: at a given point in time, what more information can you gather about other parts of a running, changing system?
I don’t have any data to back this up—maybe I should go gather some—but on average, methods are small. Especially in languages such as Ruby that use method dispatch for everything, even instance variable (attribute, field, …) lookups, they are small. And everywhere.
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Josh Lospinoso ☛ The Bugs That Make ABI Rules Memorable
A guided tour of malformed call packets: wrong register schemas, missing stack obligations, hidden result storage, hidden receivers, and variadic-call traps.
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Josh Lospinoso ☛ Hidden Arguments Are Everywhere
Structure returns, C++ member functions, JNI native methods, runtime context, and the invisible fields behind source-level calls.
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Josep Bigorra ☛ Scriba v0.3.3 - Structured Logging in Lisp
“Scriba is a structured logging library for GNU Guile that prioritizes flexibility and observability. It provides modular log routing, formatting, and filtering, allowing developers to generate human-readable console logs during development and machine-readable JSON logs for production environments. Key features include an auto-logger configured via environment variables, dynamically scoped log contexts using Scheme parameters, ahead-of-time log level filtering, and minimal runtime overhead achieved through memoization and compile-time macros.”
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Sandor Dargo ☛ Keeping Code Reviews From Dragging
You know the feeling. You open a pull request on Monday morning. You ping the reviewer(s). You go to lunch. You come back. Nothing. You context-switch to something else. On Wednesday, the reviewer finally leaves a comment — a single one, on a minor detail. You fix it. You wait again. By Friday, the PR is still open, the branch is conflicting with master, and you’ve forgotten half of what the agent you wrote.
I’ve been on both sides of that scenario, like most of us. More times than I’d like to admit…
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Loris Cro ☛ My Software North Star
When I make software, this is my sorted list of priorities: [...]
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Olivier ☛ Self-calling executables
I call the "self-calling executable" an inception technique, by which a currently running executable starts another version of itself (directly or indirectly). This technique can be quite useful in testing scenarios as well as in command-line tools (such as TUIs).
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Rust
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Rust Blog ☛ The Rust Programming Language Blog: Launching the Rust Foundation Maintainers Fund [Ed: Rust outsources its financing to Microsoft]
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Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 654
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
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