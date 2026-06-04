Compilers, especially method just-in-time compilers, operate on one function at a time. It is a natural code unit size, especially for a dynamic language JIT: at a given point in time, what more information can you gather about other parts of a running, changing system?

I don’t have any data to back this up—maybe I should go gather some—but on average, methods are small. Especially in languages such as Ruby that use method dispatch for everything, even instance variable (attribute, field, …) lookups, they are small. And everywhere.