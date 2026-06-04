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Free Software Awards: Nominate a person or project by July 12
Quoting: Free Software Awards: Nominate a person or project by July 12 —
There's no better way to show a member of the free software community that you appreciate their efforts than by nominating them for a Free Software Award. Whether you're new to the free software community or have been around since the beginning, we ask you to take the time to show your appreciation for a particular member's or project's commitment to software freedom. By nominating them, you send the message that you appreciate their vital work.