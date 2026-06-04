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today's howtos
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Linuxize ☛ pip vs apt: Installing Python Packages on Linux
This guide explains when to use pip or apt for Python packages on Ubuntu and Debian, why sudo pip install is risky, and where virtual environments fit.
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LinuxTechi ☛ How to Install Ubuntu Server 26.04 LTS Step-by-Step Guide
Ubuntu Server is one of the most widely used GNU/Linux server operating systems for hosting applications, running containers, managing cloud infrastructure, and building enterprise environments.
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TecMint ☛ Cockpit on Rocky Linux 10: Full Server Management Without SSH
You simply enable the service, open the firewall port (usually 9090), and then log in from your browser using the same username and password you already use for SSH.
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Naty S ☛ Style Guide: A Reference to Visual Elements
This page serves as a documentation of the visual elements used on BurgeonLab. As explained on the IndieWeb wiki, it’s a page that describes either the writing or visual styles used on a site.
I don’t know when my “big theme redesign” will finally be live, but some of the styles are not consistent across the site; for example, not all buttons look the same unfortunately.
This is work in progress.
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Hackaday ☛ Linux Fu: Fake Webcams, GUI Edition
While OBS is excellent, it is also a bit like using a laser to chop a carrot. If you already use OBS, fine. If you only want to crop a webcam, add an effect, mirror an image, or feed a virtual camera, it can feel like a lot. If you must have a GUI, you can try Webcamoid, which sits somewhere between a simple webcam viewer and a full video production system.
Webcamoid gives you a GUI for selecting a camera, applying effects, and sending the result to a virtual camera. Conceptually, it is much closer to the command-line loopback setup from the previous post than to OBS. You are still building a pipeline from input camera to output camera, but now you can do much of it with buttons and menus instead of shell commands.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Clonezilla on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Data loss can destroy businesses overnight.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Rust on Fedora 44
You cloned a Rust project from Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub , ran cargo build, and hit a wall immediately.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Transmission on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
You need a reliable BitTorrent client that works smoothly on your Ubuntu 26.04 LTS system [...]
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linuxcapable
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Configure CORS in Nginx
CORS becomes a server problem as soon as a browser app at one origin needs to read an Hey Hi (AI) font, image, or JSON response from another origin.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Configure Browser Caching for Static Assets in NGINX
Browser cache headers decide whether visitors download the same CSS, JavaScript, font, and image files on every page view or reuse files they already have.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Configure TLS Settings in Nginx
Default HTTPS snippets become hard to trust when Nginx inherits broad protocol lists from copied server blocks, Certbot includes, or hosting-panel templates. When you configure TLS settings in Nginx as one shared policy, protocol versions, TLS 1.2 ciphers, and session reuse are easier to review before reload.
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