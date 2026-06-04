news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 04, 2026



Quoting: How to try out over 85 Linux distros, no installation required - with DistroSea | ZDNET —

I recently wrote about the Virtual OS Museum, which let me reunite with the very first Linux distribution I'd ever tried. It was a fabulous walk down memory lane, and even allowed me to test other, now-defunct, Linux distributions, all from the convenience of my web browser.

The only caveat to the Virtual OS Museum is that it's truly a museum -- you won't find current distributions available to test.

That's where DistroSea comes into play.

Unlike the Virtual OS Museum, DistroSea allows you to actually test several new distros. Currently, there are 85 distributions available, including AerynOS, Alpine Linux, AnduinOS, Arch Linux, Arco Linux, Bazzite, Big Linux, BlendOS, Bodhi Linux, BunsenLabs Linux, CachyOS, Chimera Linux… the list goes on.