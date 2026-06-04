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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 04, 2026



Quoting: CalamaroOS - desktop Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

CalamaroOS is a desktop Linux distribution that builds on Gentoo Stage 3 with systemd and aims to make Gentoo easier to install and use.

It provides a Calamares graphical installer, official Gentoo binary packages, source compilation where needed, Flatpak integration, and a choice of KDE Plasma, LXQt, MATE, and Xfce editions. The distribution targets 64-bit systems and offers a quicker route into a Gentoo-based desktop without requiring users to perform a traditional manual Gentoo installation.