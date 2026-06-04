news
today's leftovers
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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BSD
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Miod Vallat ☛ Of hp300 and consoles
UNIX was first created on Digital PDP-7 hardware, but as it grew and ran on more and more hardware platforms, some of them became quite iconic, and at least major milestones in UNIX evolution.
If I were to name only three of them, I would name the PDP-11, hero of the 2BSD series, the VAX, supported from 3BSD onwards, and the hp300 (HP 9000/300 workstations), support for which was added in 4.3BSD-Reno.
These machines are long gone (I wouldn't say ``dead'' as hobbyists are still keeping them alive, to this day, and I am myself still tinkering on VAX and hp300 systems on an irregular basis), but traces of their existence can still be found in BSD code today.
Let me show you some hp300 leftovers...
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SUSE/OpenSUSE
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OpenSUSE ☛ TSP Open for Asia Summit
Funds are allocated by the foundation specifically for travel assistance for speakers attending the event.
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Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
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Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers
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Security Week ☛ 'HTTP/2 Bomb' Exploit Knocks Web Servers Offline in Seconds
Furthermore, the company says, an attack can be launched from a home computer on a 100 Mbps connection and can render any of these servers unavailable within seconds.
The techniques chained by the exploit are not new. In fact, three of the underlying issues were disclosed a decade ago, while another was resolved last year.
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Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
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Naty S ☛ How to Prevent Hugo From Publishing Draft Posts Accidentally
I have heard of bloggers accidentally publishing draft posts and I would feel stressed just hearing about it. In my fourth year writing with Hugo, +95k words later, I also managed to accidentally publish a draft post! 😱 Mine got pushed to the two Main (full-text and summary) and Firehose feeds. I went into more detail about my “draft accident” on my W21-2026 weeknote if you’re interested in the cause.
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Juha-Matti Santala ☛ An entire wiki in a single file? A look at Feather Wiki
Imagine a wiki that is just a single HTML file. One that you can deploy anywhere: view locally, share in local network, put in any web server. No databases, no user management, no moving pieces that cause headaches.
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GNU Projects
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GNU ☛ gnutrition @ Savannah: GNUtrition 0.33.0rc5
A test release of GNUtrition, 0.33.0rc5, is now available. This release fixes bugs from 0.33.0rc1-rc4, removes inaccurate algorithm constants, removes additional unnecessary dependencies, improves reliability/usability on non-GNU systems, among other general improvements and bug fixes. Version 0.33.0 (the first ftp.gnu.org release of GNUtrition since 2012) is expected to be released by June 5th. Any and all testing for the upcoming release will be greatly appreciated. Please use the bug-gnutrition and help-gnutrition mailing lists for your bug reports and/or other questions.
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Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
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Open Data
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Mark Litwintschik ☛ Open Source Aviation Maps
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) maintains a system called the National Airspace System Resource (NASR). It produces feeds that are freely available and have been used by firms such as Jeppesen for producing aviation charts.
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