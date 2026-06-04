today's leftovers

UNIX was first created on Digital PDP-7 hardware, but as it grew and ran on more and more hardware platforms, some of them became quite iconic, and at least major milestones in UNIX evolution.

If I were to name only three of them, I would name the PDP-11, hero of the 2BSD series, the VAX, supported from 3BSD onwards, and the hp300 (HP 9000/300 workstations), support for which was added in 4.3BSD-Reno.

These machines are long gone (I wouldn't say ``dead'' as hobbyists are still keeping them alive, to this day, and I am myself still tinkering on VAX and hp300 systems on an irregular basis), but traces of their existence can still be found in BSD code today.

Let me show you some hp300 leftovers...