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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 14, 2026



Quoting: Plasma secrets: Windows position for naughty apps —

In many ways, my 2026 piece written for Kubuntu 24.04 is rather similar to the 18.04 tips and tricks. But I do feel this guide covers a few more use cases, and it should provide additional usability and freedom. If you also use the session restore option in Plasma, you ought to be quite content, as you will be able to start your system without any manual tweaking. From my experience, positioning issues apply to mostly non-Plasma software, like say GIMP or LibreOffice, which do not quite respect Plasma's session settings. Or DOSBox, for that matter. But with the combo of session save plus absolute positioning, you should have everything perfect.

Well. Almost. I will need to explore whether this lovely Plasma 5 goodness also extends to the new Plasma 6 builds. I haven't checked yet. However, so far, based on my testing, this is only possible in X11, which I use and intend to use for as long as possible. The Plasma session restore and window positioning management in Wayland was always meh, and this still seems to be the case in Kubuntu 26.04. So make sure you reign in your enthusiasm until then, as my suggestions may actually not be applicable across all scenarios. But if you use the superior X11 protocol, then I believe you will find this wee tutorial useful. Try it regardless, you might be positively surprised. See you around.