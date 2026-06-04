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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 04, 2026



Quoting: This is how I'd learn Linux if I had to start all over again —

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I've been using Linux exclusively on my workstation for almost four years now. But well before that, I had tried (and failed) to make the switch for just as many years. I'd like to share the many mistakes I made along the way and what I learned from them.

Early on, I wasn't sure how to get software on Linux. I had installed Mint, so I would just download .deb packages from websites and install them with the point-and-click installer. But a lot of software that I used regularly on Windows (like Photoshop) wasn't available on Linux. At first, I tried to just run the same Windows apps on Linux using WINE.