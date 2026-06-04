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Exciting Week Next Week
Yesterday we put up balloons in anticipation of this site's anniversary, which is next Wednesday. Two days later RMS will give a talk at SBB, as we noted earlier this week.
Free software is becoming more mainstream because there is a growing mass of "renegades" who don't tolerate the status quo of "modern tech" (social control media, slop and so on).
Can we all jointly advance society in the right direction/trajectory? That depends. There will always be challenges because some people abhor the idea of society exercising freedom. █
Image source: Binary code