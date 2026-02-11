news
Games: Besiege, Motorsport Manager, Mewgenics, and More
-
Physics building game Besiege heads into space with The Broken Beyond expansion | GamingOnLinux
Besiege is going to the final frontier with the newly announced The Broken Beyond expansion. No exact release date yet other than "Q2 2026", so expect it sometime before the end of June 2026.
-
Motorsport Manager revived with a break from SEGA | GamingOnLinux
Playsport Games announced they've got the rights to Motorsport Manager back from SEGA, and they're already working on updates to the game. Originally released back in 2016, it's quite highly rated by a number of critics and has a Very Positive rating on Steam from over 11,000 reviews too.
-
Mewgenics is weird, completely chaotic and it's out now | GamingOnLinux
Mewgenics from Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel is officially out now, and it will absolutely annihilate your free time. Disclosure: a key was provided to GamingOnLinux.
-
The Khronos Group celebrate 25 years of open standards | GamingOnLinux
The Khronos Group have released a series of videos today to celebrate 25 years of open standards like OpenGL, Vulkan and more.
-
GE-Proton 10-30 released with fixes for Arknights Endfield and the EA app | GamingOnLinux
There's a fresh February 2026 release of the popular community-maintained compatibility layer, with GE-Proton 10-30 available now.