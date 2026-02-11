news
OpenVPN 2.7 Released with Support for DCO Linux Kernel Module, mbedTLS 4
Highlights of OpenVPN 2.7 include support for the new upstream DCO Linux kernel module, which will be available in future upstream kernel releases, multi-socket support to handle multiple addresses/ports/protocols within one server, mbedTLS 4 support, and TLS 1.3 support with bleeding-edge mbedTLS versions.
This release also introduces client-side support for the new PUSH_UPDATE control-channel message, which allows servers to send updates to options like routing and DNS config without triggering a reconnect, PUSH_UPDATE server support with new management interface commands to send PUSH_UPDATE option updates.