JiraTUI - Atlassian Jira from your shell - LinuxLinks
JiraTUI is a Text User Interface (TUI) for interacting with Atlassian Jira directly from your shell.
JiraTUI is built using the Textual and Rich frameworks.
It supports the Jira Cloud Platform REST API v3. Starting with v1.1.0 JiraTUI supports Jira Cloud Platform REST API v2 as well.
This is free and open source software.
preset - save and run command presets - LinuxLinks
preset is a program for managing and running command sequences at once, so you don’t have to manually type your commands – just append them to your preset and run your preset.
This is free and open source software.
tuitube - TUI to download videos - LinuxLinks
tuitube is a TUI to download videos from YouTube, 𝕏, Twitch, Instagram, Bilibili and more using yt-dlp CLI.
This is free and open source software.
cmdperf - interactive command performance benchmarking - LinuxLinks
cmdperf is a terminal tool designed for developers who need to quickly measure, compare, and understand the performance characteristics of shell commands.
Whether you’re evaluating different implementations of a task (e.g., grep vs rg), checking the impact of command-line flags, or getting a feel for command latency under specific conditions (like concurrency or rate limits), cmdperf provides interactive feedback and clear, comparable results right in your terminal.
This is free and open source software.
YOCaml - build systems in OCaml - LinuxLinks
YOCaml is a framework used to describe build systems in OCaml with an API suited for creating static site generators.
Unlike Hugo, Jekyll or Zola, which provide a CLI, YOCaml is closer to Hakyll, as it imposes no structure,requiring you to build your generator step by step.
This is free and open source software.