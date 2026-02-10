Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Internet Society

30 Years of Section 230: Why We Still Need It for a Safer Internet

This month marks the 30th anniversary of a section of United States law that has been called “the 26 words that created the Internet.” 

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 10, 2026

JiraTUI

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
analytics.usa.gov Shows Rapid Erosion of Windows Market Share Since 'End of 10' (Vista 10) [original]

  
"There were 2.23 billion sessions in the last 30 days.

 
When the UK's Regulatory Authorities Are Systematically Failing Women [original]

  
This isn't the last resort but one of several

 
Why OOXML is not a standard format for office documents

  
Unfortunately, I keep reading about open-source software advocates who happily use Microsoft’s proprietary DOCX, XLSX and PPTX formats...

 
Linux Kernel 6.19 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

  
Linux kernel 6.19 is now available for download, as announced today by Linus Torvalds himself, featuring enhanced hardware support through new and updated drivers, improvements to file systems and networking, and more.

 
NetBSD 11.0 RC1 available!

  
upcoming 11.0 release


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
You can (and should) run a tiny LLM on your Android phone

 
KDE Plasma vs. Xfce: Comparing Lean and Mean Desktop Environments for Linux Users

  
KDE and XFCE are two impressive desktop environments known for their resource efficiency and performance

 
8 Reasons Why Linux Mint is Better Than Ubuntu for Linux Beginners

  
Linux Mint is better for beginners, but why so

 
Want to self-host for free? This server OS makes it easy - here's how to get started

  
Ubuntu Server is my go-to for self-hosting

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Kapsule: it shipped and nobody died

  
In my last post, I laid out the vision for Kapsule—a container-based extensibility layer for KDE Linux built on top of Incus

 
Microsoft's Implosion Will be an Opportunity for Further GNU/Linux Gains [original]

  
Microsoft's layoffs will focus on Windows and XBox (gaming has been a complete catastrophe for Microsoft), so there will be room for GNU/Linux gains

 
The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Says It Cannot Keep Up With Abusive Legal Cases in the UK [original]

  
Rianne will soon contact her politicians (representatives) about this

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now

 
Linux Mint isn’t just for beginners—and this "hidden" Cinnamon feature proves it

  
Linux Mint is a popular distro for Linux newcomers

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Milis Linux – independent distribution

  
Milis Linux Project is based on open source and national software development principles and is ideally acquainted with increasing the added value of our country in IT

 
Kdenlive 25.12.2 released

  
The second maintenance release of the 25.12 series is with the usual batch of stability fixes and workflow improvements

 
This Lesser-Known Nextcloud Alternative's Latest Release Makes it More Suitable for Small Businesses

  
The open source groupware platform partners with Collabora to provide a paid feature for free

 
Ghostty vs Kitty: Which Modern Terminal is the Best for Linux Users?

  
Two of the most popular modern terminal emulators for pro Linux users

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

  
FOSS and more

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and a little more

 
Hardware: Raspberry P and Oldies

  
Some devices, old machines

 
GNU/Linux Applications: GRUB, lsusb, and Editors

  
Applications in the zeitgeist

 
GNU Binutils 2.46 Adds Support for AMD Zen6 CPUs, SFrame v3, and More

  
The GNU Binutils project announced today the release and general availability of GNU Binutils 2.46 as the latest stable version of this collection of binary tools for GNU/Linux operating systems.

 
A Move to Pure Blog

  
from Jekyll to Pure Blog

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Barry Kauler on EasyOS Development: ALSA, SpaceFM, and More

  
Barry Kauler's latest

 
today's howtos

  
more howtos

 
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux and LINUX Unplugged

  
2 new episodes

 
GNU Linux-Libre 6.19 Kernel Is Now Available for Software Freedom Lovers

  
The GNU Linux-libre project announced today the release and general availability of the GNU Linux-libre 6.19 kernel for those who seek 100% freedom for their GNU/Linux computers and software freedom lovers.

 
pearOS 26.2 Released with Liquid Gel Design, Wayland Session, and More

  
pearOS 26.2 has been released today as a major update to this up-and-coming GNU/Linux distribution featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment and based on the popular Arch Linux distribution.

 
Android Leftovers

  
LineageOS just brought two of the best things about Pixels to custom ROMs

 
6 tips for using Linux without touching the command line

  
When you read about Linux, you probably see a lot of talk about commands to use in the terminal

 
I keep "tiny" Linux distros on my keychain: Here are 5 reasons you should too

  
Operating systems are complex and large pieces of software, and the same goes for Linux systems

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Noid Linux – Void-based minimalist Linux distribution

  
Noid Linux (Naz’s Void Linux-based iso) is a personal customization of Void Linux

 
Planet KDE: Beating an old, but not dead horse: what to do with the Oxygen and Air themes?

  
One of them, called Oxygen, had reigned supreme in KDE Plasma

 
Tips: Sharing files on home network

  
The Warpinator application runs in most environments; it can be installed on most Linux distributions with native packages or using Flatpak

 
Recent Valnet Articles About GNU/Linux and More

  
3 assorted links

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts, recent picks

 
Proprietary Software Depends on Free Software and "TuxMate is Like Ninite but for Linux"

  
Applications news

 
Valnet Articles Regarding Proxmox, Homelabs, and "Don't Try Self-hosting on Windows"

  
4 recent articles

 
Transmission 4.1 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released as a Massive Update

  
Transmission 4.1 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform BitTorrent client that features GTK and Qt-based interfaces, a headless daemon, and a web UI.

 
Richard Stallman Exposes the AI Lie; He Calls It “Pretend Intelligence”

  
The 2-hour Stallman’s speech most provocative claim: LLMs don’t know anything, they just generate text. Calling them intelligent is harmful to society.

 
XDA (Valnet) on NixOS, Minimalist Distributions, Arch Linux, and Switching From Windows top GNU/Linux

  
4 recent articles

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 8th, 2026

  
The 278th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending February 8th, 2026.

 
Linux 7.0 Kernel Confirmed by Linus Torvalds, Expected in Mid-April 2026

  
With the release of Linux kernel 6.19 earlier today, Linus Torvalds confirmed that the next major kernel series will have a version number bump as Linux 7.0 rather than Linux 6.20.

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

  
mostly FOSS picks from recent days

 
GNU/Linux and Hardware Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux news from last week or this weekend

 
This Week in GNOME, GNOME Foundation Update, and More GNOME Updates/Takes

  
GNOME leftovers

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Videos/Shows: Going Linux and New Features in LibreOffice 26.2

  
only a pair for picks for today

 
KDE: FOSDEM 2026, KDE Docs, and Kdenlive

  
Some KDE news

 
Games: SuperTux 0.7.0 Beta 2, GOG, and More

  
handful of articles

 
Applications: Thermalright's Software, Censor, and PairUX

  
Application or software picks

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
GCompris 26.0 Released with 2 New Activities & Teachers Tool

  
GCompris, KDE’s educational software suite, released new 26.0 version few days ago

 
Issue 304 of Linux Magazine

  
Out with partial paywall

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux distros and more

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Old Systems, and DIY

  
hardware projects and more

 
Linux Graphics and Games

  
Games and more

 
GNU G-Golf

  
G-Golf is a tool to develop fast and feature-rich graphical applications

 
I broke my Linux system on purpose and recovered it without reinstalling

  
One of the biggest reasons people hesitate to use Linux has nothing to do with terminals

 
January brought major updates to these 6 Linux distros

  
With so many Linux distros out there, and each maintaining unique and not-always-consistent release cycles

 
5 open-source apps I install immediately after installing Linux

  
I finally moved to Linux after eight long years from Windows

 
4 reasons I stopped using Ubuntu and don't miss it

  
I started my Linux journey back around 2001 with Mandrake Linux

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Beserk Arch – bleeding-edge, security-centric Arch-based Linux distribution

  
Berserk Arch is an Arch Linux-based, rolling-release distribution designed primarily for power users

 
Busy months in KDE Linux

  
It’s been few months since I last blogged about KDE Linux, KDE’s operating system of the future

 
This Year Gemini Protocol Will Turn Four for Us [original]

  
We moved to our own SSG back in 2022

 
The Media Isn't Dying, It's Being Assassinated (Divestment), We Need to Fill the Gap [original]

  
GNU/Linux in its original form is a grassroots system. To keep is that way we need community-driven, community-centric, community-focused news.

 
22 Years of Curating GNU/Linux Links [original]

  
We've not changed much since 2004

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
"Work has started" on native Linux support for GOG Galaxy, co-founder says they’re "a big fan of Linux" - PC Guide

  
DRM-free and open-source gaming on GOG