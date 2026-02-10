news

Want to self-host for free? This server OS makes it easy - here's how to get started | ZDNET

Ubuntu Server is my go-to for self-hosting. A big reason for this is that I've worked with this distribution for years, so I know it like the back of my hand. The other reason is that Ubuntu Server is the easiest server OS to work with, especially when you take a moment or two to make a few tweaks.

Before you start to question my sanity, these tweaks are actually fairly easy to do. In fact, these tweaks are so simple and effective that I almost always use each of them. The only time I might not apply all of these is when my primary access to the server is via SSH (you'll get this in a moment).

If you're starting to think that self-hosting is something you want to look into, keep reading because I have just the tips you need to make it easier with Ubuntu Server.