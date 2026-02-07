Tux Machines

Spectrum: The Natural Resource That Makes Wireless Connectivity Work

Spectrum is one of the most essential—yet least visible—parts of the Internet ecosystem. It’s the foundation that enables billions of people and devices to connect wirelessly, across vast distances and diverse environments. 

LinuxGizmos.com

Maca 2 enables high-power wireless connectivity for UAV and robotic systems

The system is built on Qualcomm’s QCS405 system-on-chip, featuring a 650 MHz 24Kc MIPS processor paired with 128 MB of RAM and 32 MB of onboard flash.

Axera AX8850 edge platform arrives in a pyramid-style design

Both systems are based on the Axera AX8850 SoC, which integrates an octa-core Arm Cortex-A55 CPU running at up to 1.7 GHz alongside a 24 TOPS INT8 NPU.

Mudi 7 travel router runs 5G NR alongside tri-band Wi-Fi 7

The Mudi 7 is built around Qualcomm’s Dragonwing MBB Gen 3 (X72) platform and supports 3GPP Release 17 5G NR operation in both standalone and non-standalone modes. Peak cellular download speeds are rated at up to 4.67 Gbps on supported sub-6 GHz networks, with regional variants covering different 5G and LTE frequency bands for North America and Europe.

news

Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Development Leftovers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 07, 2026

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

New GNU/Linux Releases: FydeOS v22 and GParted 1.8.0
2 recent announcements
Ardour 9.0 Open-Source DAW Brings Pianoroll Windows, Cue Recording, and More
Ardour 9.0 open-source digital audio workstation software has been released today as a major update that introduces numerous new features and improvements.
This Week in Plasma: beefed-up Window List widget
This week the Plasma team continued polishing up Plasma 6.6 for release in a week and a half
Krita 6 Beta Digital Painting App Released with Wayland Color Management Support
The Krita Foundation released today the first beta version of the upcoming Krita 6 series of this open-source, free, and cross-platform digital painting application for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
Darktable 5.4.1 Brings Noise Profiles for Canon EOS 10D and Sony ILCE-7CR Cameras
Darktable 5.4.1 has been released today as the latest stable version in the Darktable 5.4 series of this open-source, free, and cross-platform RAW image editing software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
Amutable, a Microsoft Satellite [original]
replacing freedom-respecting systems with ones controlled by Microsoft at many levels
In US Government Sites, Windows "Market Share" About 40%, Vista 11 Only About 10% [original]
The era of Windows domination ended some time ago
 
Security Leftovers
GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: LFS, OpenSUSE, Debian, and Microsoft Canonical
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Development Leftovers
Linux Devices, Raspberry Pi, and Open Hardware Leftovers
ML in Kernel Space and Kubernetes Could Use a Different Linux Scheduler
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
today's howtos
Tux Machines So Far in 2026 [original]
GNU/Linux makes many advances this year (in gaming also!)
PeaZip 10.9 Open-Source Archive Manager Released with Improved User Experience
PeaZip 10.9 has been released today as the latest stable update for this open-source file manager and file archiver for Linux, BSD, macOS, ReactOS, and Windows by Giorgio Tani.
KDE Linux Gears Up for Beta Release with Plasma Login Manager, KDE Initial Setup
It’s been a few months since the KDE Project announced its in-house Linux distro, KDE Linux, and they’ve been very busy beefing it up with some of the latest technologies and hardware support for the upcoming beta release.
Android Leftovers
I fixed so many of Android's annoying little quirks with this secret weapon
DI.DAY is a Movement to Encourage People to Ditch Big Tech
A new day for privacy advocates to look forward to
I’m done pretending open-source software is free
I discovered Linux in high school and fell in love with the OS in college
5 ways Linux beats Windows that you only notice after you switch
It's one thing to be told that if you switch to Linux you'll enjoy various benefits compared to Windows or macOS
2026 will be the year of gaming on Linux
Yes, I know. Every year is the "year of Linux," even if it has never actually happened yet
I tried replacing Windows with Linux Mint, here's how it went
I decided to give Linux Mint an honest try
If Linux is going to thrive, some distros have to die
Linux is leaving the basement. It's putting on a suit, cutting its hair
Canonical and SpacemiT team up for Ubuntu on SpacemiT K1 and K3 RISC-V chips
Chinese RISC-V chip maker SpacemiT is partnering with Canonical to bring Ubuntu to computers powered by two of the company’s processors
Blonging for Freedom
I often get the misguided retort that free software is technological solutionism
Why OOXML is not a standard format for office documents
Unfortunately, I keep reading about open-source software advocates who happily use Microsoft’s proprietary DOCX, XLSX and PPTX formats...
Programming Leftovers
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
Kapsule: Completing the KDE Linux Extensibility Story
This blog post outlines some gaping holes I see in its extensibility model
GNOME Foundation Update, 2026-02-06
Welcome to another GNOME Foundation weekly update
GTK hackfest, 2026 edition
As is by now a tradition, a few of the GTK developers got together in the days before FOSDEM to make plans and work on your favorite toolkit
DOSBox performance improvements on modern processors
If you're running something like Kubuntu 24.04, with the Plasma desktop environment
Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.9, Linux 6.12.69, Linux 6.6.123, Linux 6.1.162, Linux 5.15.199, and Linux 5.10.249
I'm announcing the release of the 6.18.9 kernel
Games: Timberborn, ZOMBUTCHER, Voraxis, and More
Security Leftovers
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Mzansi 2025, FOSDEM 2026, and Arduino Days
Red Hat and CentOS Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
Distributions and Operating Systems: ReactOS at 30, Kali Linux vs. Parrot OS, Debian/MX Linux-based iDeal OS
Audiocasts/Shows: David Revoy, Zitron/Gerard, BSD Now, and Cybershow
A Meteoric Rise of GNU/Linux in Barbados? [original]
In some places, GNU/Linux rears its head
Today in Techrights
Applications: Discord, OpenVT, Papers, and More
today's howtos
LibreOffice 26.2 Open-Source Office Suite Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The Document Foundation released LibreOffice 26.2 today as a major update for this open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
Ubuntu on RISC-V might actually be good thanks to this chip
I'm glad to see more RISC-V boards getting mainstream Linux support because RISC-V is an exciting world on the cutting edge of open source computing right now
Games: Steam Machines, Wireworks, Skate Style, and More
Open Hardware/Modding: Jetson, FPGA, Raspberry Pi, Arduino and More
I'm A Proud Luddite. That's Why I Use Linux.
The term “Luddite” has changed in meaning over the years. These days, it is a near-synonym for “technophobe”, someone who is afraid of or doesn’t trust new technology
Android Leftovers
Car Icons Are Disappearing From Google Maps in Android Auto (but You Might Be Able to Fix It)
I added these 3 applets to Linux Mint, and now its a productive workstation
Do you use Linux Mint but feel like you’re not getting the most out of it
Free and Open Source Software
Tech Savvy Meets Principles in Emmabuntüs Debian 6
Helping those in need while saving old PCs from landfills is no easy task
Linux updates don't scare me anymore thanks to this immutable distro (and it's easy to use)
ShaniOS maintains two separate environments
As of 2026, this is my favorite Linux distro of all time - and I've tested them all
I've used or tested just about every Linux distribution available
Calibre 9.2 Ebook Manager Improves the Bookshelf View, Ebook Viewer, and More
Calibre 9.2 has been released today as the second update to the latest Calibre 9.0 series of this powerful, free, open-source, and cross-platform ebook management software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), Even If Now Run by a Lady, is Failing Ladies [original]
In a profession dominated by arrogant men
Microsoft Windows Measured at Less Than 1% in American Samoa [original]
Expect a lot of Microsoft layoffs soon
Today in Techrights
Linux Devices, Open Hardware, and More
Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt/Fear-mongering/Dramatisation; Security and Even Slopfarms
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Linux Graphics: Nouveau and Wayland
today's howtos
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux User Space, This Week in Linux, FLOSS Weekly, and Recent GNU/Linux Videos
Microsoft Canonical: Selling Slop, Proprietary Software, Spyware, and Bloatware
From Mac to Linux: Every app I replaced
As you can see from this exhaustive list, most things either exist on Linux through official or unofficial ways or have a (sometimes better) alternative
Keeping an eye on your laptop battery on COSMIC Desktop just got a ton easier
I've been really impressed with how far COSMIC Desktop has come in so little time
Android Leftovers
6 big changes coming to your Pixel in next month's Android 16 QPR3 update
3 Fedora features that make other Linux distros feel outdated
Most people getting into Linux just use Ubuntu
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Users Get Linux 6.17 and Mesa 25.2 Ahead of Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS
Canonical has pushed today new updates to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) users, including the Linux 6.17 kernel and Mesa 25.2 graphics stacks from Ubuntu 25.10 (Questing Quokka).
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
KDE Gear 25.12.2 Brings Improvements to Dolphin, NeoChat, Kate, and Other Apps
Today, the KDE Project released KDE Gear 25.12.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest KDE Gear 25.12 series of this collection of open-source applications for the KDE ecosystem and other platforms.
2026 Krita Roadmap
In two sessions, the Krita developer discussed what they want to work on in 2026, after Krita 5.3 and Krita 6.0 are released
Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 5 Gets New Accessibility Features, Debian 12.13 Base
The Emmabuntüs team informs 9to5Linux today about the general availability of Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 5 version 1.05, a release that introduces updated components and accessibility improvements.
New Releases: Tiling Shell 17.3, Resources 1.10, and More
Games: Steam Machines, Winnie's Hole, and More
Android Leftovers
This 'near-perfect' budget Android tablet is hard to ignore when it's this dirt cheap
Cine – mpv frontend
Gifts of Nature and Other Empathetic Human Beings [original]
Empathy in humans isn't a universal thing
Zorin OS vs. Linux Mint: Which is the better Linux distro for Windows converts?
Ready to ditch Windows and move to Linux
LWN on Kernel, Fedora and GPG 2.5, and postmarketOS
Canonical/Ubuntu: Ubuntu 26.04 Snapshot 3 and Old Bug Which "makes it impossible to print on Tuesdays"
Slimbook Titan report 8 - The rollercoaster goes up
My neverending Linux desktop adventure is one helluva ride
Linux Mint vs. Zorin OS: I've tried both Windows alternatives, and here's my winner
Linux Mint and Zorin OS are both popular Linux distros
GNU/Linux Measured at 5.5% in Ecuador This Year [original]
Let's see if this can be sustained throughout the year
Keeping the Site and Capsule Accessible 100% of the Time [original]
We're generally pleased to say that over the past week we served about 8 million Web requests
Today in Techrights
Who should vote in Fedora elections?
Fedora Council member Justin Wheeler reported that the topic had been ""the centerpiece of a significant debate"" during the council's meeting on January 14