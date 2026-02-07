news
GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: LFS, OpenSUSE, Debian, and Microsoft Canonical
LWN ☛ Linux from Scratch to drop System V versions
The Linux From Scratch (LFS) project provides step-by-step instructions on building a customized GNU/Linux system entirely from source. Historically, the project has provided separate System V and systemd editions, which gave users a choice of init systems.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
OpenSUSE ☛ Planet News Roundup
The community blog feed aggregator lists the featured highlights below from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5.
Dominique Leuenberger ☛ Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2026/6
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
It has been a productive and energetic week for our rolling release, bringing a solid set of four snapshots your way: 0131, 0202, 0203, and 0204. We faced a brief challenge early on that prevented snapshots 0129 and 0130 from passing our QA gates. A change on the OBS backend meant that FTP trees were not properly syncable with rsync; specifically, the modification times (mtime) of various files remained unchanged even when their contents changed, resulting in invalid checksums. However, with that issue identified and resolved, the Tumbleweed machinery is back in full swing!
Debian Family
Bisco ☛ Birger Schacht: Status update, January 2026
January was a slow month, I only did three uploads to Debian unstable: [...]
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ Hiring the Canonical way: trust, humanity, and remote-first thinking
Daniele Procida (Director of Engineering) recently shared a practical guide on how to get a job at Canonical. It is an excellent resource for anyone navigating our hiring process. I wanted to build on that and share the philosophy behind those steps. As the Chief of Staff for software engineering, I see how our values shape every hiring decision we make.
