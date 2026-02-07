GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: LFS, OpenSUSE, Debian, and Microsoft Canonical

Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,

It has been a productive and energetic week for our rolling release, bringing a solid set of four snapshots your way: 0131, 0202, 0203, and 0204. We faced a brief challenge early on that prevented snapshots 0129 and 0130 from passing our QA gates. A change on the OBS backend meant that FTP trees were not properly syncable with rsync; specifically, the modification times (mtime) of various files remained unchanged even when their contents changed, resulting in invalid checksums. However, with that issue identified and resolved, the Tumbleweed machinery is back in full swing!