posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 25, 2026



Quoting: Why I recommend these 5 Linux file managers over GUI - and they're all free | ZDNET —

Sometimes, a GUI just won't do.

For example, I might be logged into a remote Linux server, and I need an easier way to manage files than the usual commands. Or, I might already be in a terminal window on a local machine and figure I might as well stay there.

Or, maybe I just prefer the command line.

There are plenty of reasons why you might want to adopt a terminal-based file manager on Linux. No, they aren't as convenient as a GUI, but when they are necessary, they are great to have around.