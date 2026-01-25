Innodisk, in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, has released the EXEC-Q911, a ruggedized development kit built around a COM-HPC Mini module mounted on a dedicated carrier board for industrial edge workloads. Part of the company’s “AI on Dragonwing” series, the platform targets robotics, smart infrastructure, and edge LLM applications.

Tux Machines Grew Because of Attacks on Tux Machines

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 25, 2026



As counter-intuitive as it tends to be, defiant entities stand to gain from attacks on them. The attacks have a galvanizing, inoculating effect and they serve to increase the sympathy quotient or martyr effect. They motivate both the actors and the spectators. The martyr effect or Martyrdom Effect (not quite martyr complex, that's another thing though both boil down to self-sacrifice) has been studied for many years; it's a way of cautioning people that cracking down on things can instead popularise them even more, especially if the crackdowns are conducted by supremely unpopular entities.

Tux Machines is bigger and more potent than it has ever been. It cannot be silenced, it won't be silenced, and it has more momentum than ever before. This past week we attained another all-time high of 311,025 Gemini requests. Tux Machines is read a lot over Gemini Protocol. █

Image source: Public domain vintage illustration of dogs and cats and a bird