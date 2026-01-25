news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Giving a Voice to the Community (Even When It's Inconvenient or 'Scary')
Once upon a time we were threatened with deplatforming for merely reposting articles by Daniel Pocock; we no longer have this problem
-
Judgment: French army vanquishes German FSFE on Hitler's birthday, Microsoft contract dispute (1716711)
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
New
-
Projection of Fanatic From Microsoft
Microsoft Lunduke is pandering to the 4Chan 'crowd'
-
Digg.com (Digg) is a Censorship Platform, Just Another Social Control Media/Network, Controlled by the Few
We are not going to bother with any social control media
-
Spam, Slop, and Fake 'Articles' Regarding "Linux"
Serial Sloppers like these are harming real reporting about Linux and GNU
-
Rape investigation dropped: Will Fowles & ALP transgender deception
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
Diversity, Grooming & Debian transgender Zero
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
Pauline / Maria / Alice Climent(-Pommeret) & Debian transgender offensive cybersecurity deception
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
Did judge with transgender sister & Debian conflict of interest help cover-up a death?
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
Links 24/01/2026: CBS News Demolished From the Inside and Many Publishers Admit Layoffs
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 24/01/2026: Dreams and Raspberry Pi Zero 2W
Links for the day
-
Richard Stallman's First Talk in US College Since 2018: Videos and Photos
There are some backstories
-
Judge Richard Oulevey (Grandcour Choeur, Tribunal Vaud) & Debian shaming abuse victims and witnesses
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
EDPB/CNIL privacy expert Amandine Jambert (cryptie, FSFE) implicitly admitted lying about harassment when she resigned admitting conflict of interest
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
Links 24/01/2026: TikTok Controlled by Alt Reich in US Now, White House Shares Fake, Manipulated, Misleading Images Already
Links for the day
-
Dirty Laundry at Debian and Elsewhere
We cannot just brush aside real issues involving real people and their families
-
Illegal, Unconstitutional Kangaroo Court for Patents Drops the Masks, Shows Its Real Purpose is to Serve Multinational Monopolists and Crush European SMEs
Europe (or the EU) is rapidly becoming a corporate project, not a unified governance initiative
-
The "Alicante Mafia" - Part X - EPO Strikes to Begin Next Week
Things gradually escalate this month
-
Gemini Links 24/01/2026: Snow, Boxing, and Lisp is Fun
Links for the day
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Friday, January 23, 2026
IRC logs for Friday, January 23, 2026
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.
