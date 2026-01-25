Original screenshot courtesy of hikari_no_yume

news

loss32 is a Linux Distro Nobody Asked For (But Still Has Its Usage)

The project makes it a point to differentiate itself from others like ReactOS, which, as the developer notes, tries to reimplement the Windows NT kernel and has struggled with hardware compatibility and stability.

But loss32 does take some components from ReactOS, most notably the user space ones, to achieve a similar desktop experience while making use of a more practical foundation comprised of Linux and Wine to bring it all together.

This is the brainchild of hikari_no_yume, who wants to preserve the late 90s to early 2010s PC desktop experience that was beloved by power users.

She also argues that a desktop environment where everything runs inside Wine would create strong incentives to improve Wine for everyone, addressing the rough edges people currently tolerate only as a last resort.