Innodisk, in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, has released the EXEC-Q911, a ruggedized development kit built around a COM-HPC Mini module mounted on a dedicated carrier board for industrial edge workloads. Part of the company’s “AI on Dragonwing” series, the platform targets robotics, smart infrastructure, and edge LLM applications.

I Replaced Windows 11 With Linux Mint. Here Are 7 Things It Does Much Better

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 25, 2026



Interface elements in Windows 11, such as the Start menu and Settings app, have become increasingly cluttered in recent OS updates. For example, the Start menu in Windows is no longer just a launchpad for the apps you need most often. It can now include a mobile sidebar, clusters of app icons, and recommended apps, files, and Microsoft services.

Mint uses clear, simple, and well-organized panels. Some standard interface elements, however, including the Files app and the virtual desktop interface, look similar to their Windows counterparts, which are already quite simple. I do like that Mint's Files app allows for regular expression searching, and that many functions use the same keyboard shortcuts as in Windows, too. The Windows key, for example, opens the simpler main Menu in Mint.

