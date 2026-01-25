Also, since almost no one writes tests by hand anymore and instead generates them with LLMs, the situation gets more dire. These ghosts often pull in all kinds of third-party libraries to mock your code, simply because they were trained on a lot of hastily written examples on the web.

So the idea of this post isn’t to discourage using mocking libraries. Rather, it’s to show that even if your codebase already has a mocking library in the dependency chain, not all of your tests need to depend on it. Below are a few cases where I tend not to use any mocking library and instead leverage the constructs that Go gives us.