I've been fighting what I'm pretty sure is a silly firewall problem while trying to get Synctrain to work when my iPhone isn't on my WiFi. Long time readers will know that when I am not on a trusted WiFi network my i{Pad,}OS devices automatically VPN into my network so they can tunnel all their traffic through my security apparatus (and multi-layer ad and tracking prevention systems). I'm getting ready to re-build one of my main servers and I'm trying to modernize some of the services it runs. According to the debian-installer logs the server was built on November, 5, 2011 in the early evening and I installed the recently released Debian 6.0 (squeeze) Linux distribution on it. One of the services it provides is a sync location for data from my i{Pad,}OS devices, specifically I use OwnCloud's app to sync my photos so I can edit them on my laptop and then organize them using my image-process python script. I want to get rid of OwnCloud and while the other services it provides (contact and calendar sync) are easily replaced, the file syncing is not. Enter syncthing.