Microsoft Confirms Windows Back Doors, 'Agentic OS' (Slopfest) Backfires Also
Microsoft gave customers' BitLocker encryption keys to the FBI — Redmond confirms that it provides recovery keys to government agencies with valid legal orders
Microsoft is said to have cooperated with the FBI and released the backup BitLocker encryption key of one user stored in its servers to the agency after receiving a valid search warrant.
Microsoft's AI dream is a user's nightmare: 3 ways an "Agentic OS" fails
With Microsoft's long-term vision aiming for Windows to become an agentic OS, you may think about switching away. I don't blame you because it sounds like a horrible idea, and one that I believe will end in disaster—I have three reasons why.
To some, such operating systems are the future. AI is poised to overrun our lives through uncanny TikToks and sloppy spreadsheets. With big tech including it in every product, it won't be long before your toaster humbly apologizes for ruining your breakfast. But do we need all these gadgets? Is the word "agentic" just marketing spin to plug a trillion-dollar mistake?