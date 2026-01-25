Microsoft Confirms Windows Back Doors, 'Agentic OS' (Slopfest) Backfires Also

With Microsoft's long-term vision aiming for Windows to become an agentic OS, you may think about switching away. I don't blame you because it sounds like a horrible idea, and one that I believe will end in disaster—I have three reasons why.

To some, such operating systems are the future. AI is poised to overrun our lives through uncanny TikToks and sloppy spreadsheets. With big tech including it in every product, it won't be long before your toaster humbly apologizes for ruining your breakfast. But do we need all these gadgets? Is the word "agentic" just marketing spin to plug a trillion-dollar mistake?