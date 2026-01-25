news
EasyOS Development News
Barry Kauler ☛ NVME idle timeout at bootup
These days I'm mostly running EasyOS on internal NVME SSD in my Zenbook laptop, rather than booting up the Lenovo desktop. I noticed that sometimes there was a 20 second delay after the speed-test and before it asks for the password. Very occasionally, which made it difficult to capture.
Barry Kauler ☛ Midnight Commander has multiple entries in menu
Forum member tigerflag reported this:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=163664#p163664
I have edited the script /usr/local/petget/installpkg.sh to fix
There may still be an issue with the icon not appearing in the menu, but I'm unsure of the logic to fix it, so will just implement the category fix for now, which might have a flow-on effect to fix the icon.
Barry Kauler ☛ Strange Debian package renaming
Running PKGget, I installed Midnight Commander; however, although it did install, the list of installed files is supposed to be in /root/.packages/filesdb/mc*.files, but the file doesn't even get created.
I traced the reason to lines starting at 398 in /usr/local/petget/installpreview.sh; it reads /tmp/petget_missing_dbentries-DEVUAN which has this:
Barry Kauler ☛ Tweak updating db when PKGget starts
Forum member tigerflag reported an issue when start PKGget from the menu:
No, it makes no difference whether start PKGget from the "pkg" desktop icon or the menu "Setup" section.
Barry Kauler ☛ fstrim detect fix
Did a bit of work on detection if a USB SSD supports fstrim. It was doing unnecessary repeat testing at every bootup. This in the initrd.