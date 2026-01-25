Games: Oldies, Steam, and WINE

Early 2025, ACMI, the Australian museum of screen culture, put out a call for commissions for Game Worlds. They wanted to commission microgames from Australian developers, and the brief was deliberately open: make something playable for a museum context, 5-10 minutes of experience, ready in two months. The games were to feature compelling world-building, interesting relationships between player and maker, be easily understood by a wide variety of visitors in terms of game design, playability and mechanics, and be a playful, and thoughtful response to the context of ACMI as a museum of screen culture.

We were excited to pitch, but after brainstorming a few ideas, we realised that we wanted to do something that was a bit different. Something that would be a bit of a surprise.

So we pitched a ridiculous idea Paris had: a hint line simulator with a 300-page physical binder.