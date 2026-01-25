news
Games: Oldies, Steam, and WINE
Yarn Spinner Pty Ltd ☛ We Pitched a Museum a 1993 Game Hint Line (And They Actually Said Yes)
Early 2025, ACMI, the Australian museum of screen culture, put out a call for commissions for Game Worlds. They wanted to commission microgames from Australian developers, and the brief was deliberately open: make something playable for a museum context, 5-10 minutes of experience, ready in two months. The games were to feature compelling world-building, interesting relationships between player and maker, be easily understood by a wide variety of visitors in terms of game design, playability and mechanics, and be a playful, and thoughtful response to the context of ACMI as a museum of screen culture.
We were excited to pitch, but after brainstorming a few ideas, we realised that we wanted to do something that was a bit different. Something that would be a bit of a surprise.
So we pitched a ridiculous idea Paris had: a hint line simulator with a 300-page physical binder.
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, including Hungry Horrors - 2026-01-21 Edition
Between 2026-01-14 and 2026-01-21 there were 56 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 605 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 9.3 % of total released titles. This week there’s a lot of stuff, but not all of it is exceptional. This being said, I did find Hungry Horrors to be a great concept: you have to feed famous folkore monsters, and if you fail you end up being their next meal. All of this roguelite elements. Sounds pretty fun and the trailer is very entertaining.
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, with Bladesong - 2026-01-24 Edition
Between 2026-01-17 and 2026-01-24 we selected 9 newly released games that are rated as Verified or Playable on the Steam Deck, and meeting specific criteria in terms of user ratings. A lot of good games to feed your Deck after the holidays, including Bladesong which is all about sword-making!
WINE or Emulation
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ 6 Software for Running backdoored Windows Apps/Games in Ubuntu & Other Linux
Need to run backdoored Windows only applications or games in your GNU/Linux Desktop? Here are some free open-source software to do the job! Many GNU/Linux users have their computers dual-boot with a backdoored Windows system, so they can use GNU/Linux for daily work and boot backdoored Windows regularly for gaming or other purposes.
