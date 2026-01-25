news
Games: ARC Raiders, Sid Meier Collection, and Steam Deck Milestone
ARC Raiders has a new content-filled roadmap for early 2026 | GamingOnLinux
Embark Studios have released a fresh roadmap for ARC Raiders covering the next few months, and it sounds like it's adding a whole lot to the game.
Get some Sid Meier greats like Civilization VI in a big Humble Bundle | GamingOnLinux
The Best of Humble Bundle: The Sid Meier Collection is live with a bunch of great strategy games that you can get for a great price. Some absolute classics available in this bundle, along with some modern games too so you can build up your Steam library even more.
Steam Deck hits 25,000 games Valve have rated Playable or Verified | GamingOnLinux
With over 100,000 games on Steam - verifying all of that takes a long time but the Steam Deck now has over 25,000 that are Steam Deck Playable or Verified. The last major milestone of 20,000 games was hit back in June 2025.