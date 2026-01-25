news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 25, 2026



Quoting: SteamOS proved the Linux desktop doesn't need to look like Windows to succeed —

For the sake of honesty, I'll admit something upfront: I don't know Linux the way I know Windows, in and out. I didn't grow up dual-booting Ubuntu, and I wasn't the guy on forums telling people to "just use the terminal" like it's a personality trait. But I have used a Steam Deck, and more importantly, I've seen what SteamOS represents.

Because SteamOS hasn't magically turned Linux into the world's default desktop OS overnight. Linux remains a small slice of the desktop pie globally, but what SteamOS has done is prove something way more valuable: Linux doesn't need to look like Windows to earn more users. It needs to feel like it knows what it's trying to be. And SteamOS might be one of the clearest answers Linux has ever had to that problem.