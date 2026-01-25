news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 25, 2026



Vanilla OS 2 is the bulletproof Linux distro I recommend to friends

Most people on Windows use the latest version of the OS—because they don't have much of a choice. If support ends for your current version, you shift to the version Microsoft still supports, unless you use workarounds as some did with Windows 10.

Linux, however, is far more diverse. You start with a specific distribution and, over a few years, you may encounter bottlenecks or become dissatisfied and decide to try other distros.

I recommend Vanilla OS 2 as a bulletproof distribution. It's not some magical or perfect distro, but it's built to survive human behavior. The design ensures bad tutorials, random installs, and half-understood terminal commands don't destroy your system. In the Linux ecosystem, this is rare.