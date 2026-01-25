Innodisk, in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, has released the EXEC-Q911, a ruggedized development kit built around a COM-HPC Mini module mounted on a dedicated carrier board for industrial edge workloads. Part of the company’s “AI on Dragonwing” series, the platform targets robotics, smart infrastructure, and edge LLM applications.

Microsoft just gave us another great reason to switch to Linux

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 25, 2026



Forbes report explains that federal investigators on the island of Guam asked Microsoft to recover data encrypted with BitLocker on three laptops believed to hold evidence in an important fraud case. Microsoft complied, handing over the encryption keys to the investigators—revealing an enormous problem with how it suggests you back up your keys, along with forcing all Windows 11 users to use an online Microsoft Account.

Microsoft revealed it receives around 20 requests for BitLocker keys per year from government agencies, and understandably complies with the FBI et al to help law enforcement investigations.

However, it's generally understood that the Guam example is the first time Microsoft has actively complied with such a request, though back in 2013, Mashable reported on a Windows engineer pushed by the FBI to add a backdoor.

