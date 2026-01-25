Emmabuntüs DE 6: A newbie-friendly Linux to help those in need

news

Emmabuntüs DE 6: A Linux to help those in need —

Emmabuntüs is just another Linux distro, but it's one guided by ethics more than tech. With exceptional help, documentation, beginner-friendly tooling and accessibility, there's a lot to like.

The Emmabuntüs collective is a group of mostly French Linux folks which has been maintaining its eponymous Linux distribution for about 15 years. The collective has multiple goals, including helping several non-profit groups – notably, Emmaus International – an international humanitarian charity, headquartered in France, which aids people around the world. The goals of the Emmabuntüs collective are to help the reuse of old computers, to help beginners and newcomers to discover Linux, and to reduce electronic waste by keeping old computers useful.

The project got its name because the first four releases of Emmabuntüs, between 2012 and 2015, were based on Ubuntu – but since Emmabuntüs DE in 2016, the collective switched their basis to Debian. It released the latest Emmabuntüs DE 6 a month ago, and this one is especially focused on improving accessibility. It has built-in screenreaders for both the graphical desktop and text console, available from the first boot; it supports both Braille displays and Braille embossers (the equivalent of printers); it has additional sound effects and tools for visually impaired users, for example to notify of USB device insertion, tools to make it easier to eject and safely remove media, as well as options to do things like simplify the screen display.