Innodisk Releases EXEC-Q911 Development Kit with Qualcomm QCS9075

Innodisk, in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, has released the EXEC-Q911, a ruggedized development kit built around a COM-HPC Mini module mounted on a dedicated carrier board for industrial edge workloads. Part of the company’s “AI on Dragonwing” series, the platform targets robotics, smart infrastructure, and edge LLM applications.

Not the Linux You Remember: 16 Every Day Tasks That No Longer Need the Terminal

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 25, 2026

Sound settings in GNOME Settings. For the most part these days, this is all you need

Quoting: Not the Linux You Remember: 16 Every Day Tasks That No Longer Need the Terminal —

Many people who have never used Linux assume you must use the terminal to get anything done on the desktop. That belief used to be fair. For a long time, even basic tasks, like sound tweaks, Bluetooth fixes, or simple system changes, often meant copying commands from a forum post or editing config files you barely understood.

That history still shapes Linux’s reputation, even though the desktop has moved on. Modern Linux desktops now include polished graphical tools for a huge range of everyday workflows. The terminal is still there, and still powerful, but it is no longer the entry fee. Here are 16 things that we used to do in terminal 20 years ago. We can still do these in terminal, but that's a choice, not a compulsion.

Read on

GIMP 3.0.8 Released
We are happy to announce the fourth micro-release GIMP 3.0.8
Linux Mobile Systems: LineageOS, Fairphone, NexPhone, OnePlus, and More
gadgets with GNU or Linux/GNU or just Linux
Open Hardware/Modding: Mecha Comet, Raspberry Pi, and More
devices and more
Snap Store Neglect
Snap Store issues
 
Android Leftovers
5 Android camera features you can only use on a foldable phone
It's not that Linux became “GUI only”, but that the Linux desktop has become far more complete
Emmabuntüs DE 6: A newbie-friendly Linux to help those in need
Emmabuntüs is just another Linux distro
Best Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
AfagOS – Linux distribution
AfagOS is a Linux distribution that is similar to AgarimOS, but with a more vanilla experience
Bouncy Ball will always bounce back
Bouncy Ball. A proper KDE 4 classic
The 6 Linux distros I expect to rule 2026 - as someone who's tested hundreds of them
Which Linux distributions will rise above the competition in 2026 to dethrone the old guard
Microsoft just gave us another great reason to switch to Linux
Microsoft can hand over BitLocker recovery keys to governments, meaning your encrypted data isn’t private
I Replaced Windows 11 With Linux Mint. Here Are 7 Things It Does Much Better
A Cleaner Desktop Without the Clutter
EasyOS Development News
Updates on EasyOS
Games: Oldies, Steam, and WINE
mostly new titles
Video: Free/Libre Software And Our Freedom: Our shield against many digital injustices. [original]
The format is widely supported
Microsoft Confirms Windows Back Doors, 'Agentic OS' (Slopfest) Backfires Also
2 Windows failures
I’m new to Ubuntu, but these 6 things are already better than Windows 11
The user interface is incredibly nice
Tux Machines Grew Because of Attacks on Tux Machines [original]
It cannot be silenced, it won't be silenced, and it has more momentum than ever before
Games: ARC Raiders, Sid Meier Collection, and Steam Deck Milestone
new from gamingonlinux
Free Software Has No "Kings" or "Queens" [original]
Kings are a symbol of dependence or misuse of power
SteamOS proved the Linux desktop doesn't need to look like Windows to succeed
I don't know Linux the way I know Windows, in and out
Vanilla OS 2 is the bulletproof Linux distro I recommend to friends
Most people on Windows use the latest version of the OS
Raspberry Pi's USB upgrade, Photoshop on Linux, and more: Linux news roundup
This was another busy week for Linux news, with a helpful update to Raspberry Pi boards
CachyOS is the latest Linux distro to put Wayland first in its new update
In just a few months, we've seen a few Linux dev teams go for a Wayland-first approach
Linux Mint beats Windows 11 in more ways than I expected
Why I recommend these 5 Linux file managers over GUI - and they're all free
There are instances when a GUI file manager just won't work
Original screenshot courtesy of hikari_no_yume
This sure sounds like a meme project, but there's more to it
GIMP 3.0.8 Image Editor Released with Wayland and Font Handling Improvements
The GIMP project released GIMP 3.0.8 today as the latest stable update in the GIMP 3.0 series of this widely used open-source, cross-platform, and free image manipulation program.
Check Point Spreading Fear of Linux, Without Explaining the Real Cause
as usual from Check Point
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed Review of the week and Planet News Roundup
OpenSUSE leftovers
Mozilla: Martin Stransky et al on MozPhab, Firefox, Servo Etc.
Mozilla leftovers
Red Bait (Red Hat) on Buzzwords Like "AI" and "Zero Trust"
latest from Red Bait
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and Lots More
Hardware leftovers
Applications for GNU/Linux and "3 cool Linux apps to try this weekend"
software picks
Games: Godot 4.5.2 RC 1, Game About a 1993 Hint Line, Rootkits as Hostile Barrier to Linux Compatibility
gamine picks for today
Linux Foundation Issues Paid-for SPAM for Microsoft and Others, Promoting a Financial Scam
typical LF
China's Deepin Linux has built-in [Slop], snazzy desktop
Deepin 25.0.10 is the latest point release of Uniontech's free community desktop, following the debut of Deepin 25 in June 2025
CachyOS ISO Release for January 2026 Brings KDE’s New Plasma Login Manager
The developers of the Arch Linux-based CachyOS distribution have released a new ISO snapshot today, for January 2026, which brings the latest package updates, new features, and various improvements.
Wine 11.1 is out
The Wine development release 11.1 is now available
GNOME Foundation Update and This Week in GNOME
GNOME updates
GNU Guix 1.5 Released with KDE Plasma 6.5, GNU Linux-Libre 6.17 Kernel
Noé Lopez released GNU Guix 1.5 today as the latest stable version of this advanced distribution of this GNU system that respects user freedom and transactional package manager for other GNU/Linux distributions.
Software Freedom is the Goal [original]
public understanding and awareness of Software Freedom
Video of the Talk Richard Stallman Gave at Georgia Tech Yesterday Afternoon [original]
Reposted from Techrights
Android Leftovers
I'm tired of pretending this isn't why you'd switch to Android
Firefox’s Tab Notes Feature Feels Genuinely Useful (For Me, At Least)
But it seems Firefox has a fix for my forgetfulness in the works
GNU/Linux Surge in Viet Nam (Almost 10% in 2026) [original]
15 years ago it didn't register at even 1%
Tonearm, New Unofficial TIDAL Client for Linux, Hits Beta
Tonearm is a new GTK4/libadwaita TIDAL client that delivers what the streaming service itself doesn’t
The philosophy behind ODF: openness, freedom and control
Understanding this philosophy helps to explain why ODF exists
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
This Week in Plasma: fixing all the things
This week the Plasma team focused almost entirely on bug fixing
Why Ubuntu? And the answer is, why not
Linux endeavors, which almost always revolve around Ubuntu and its derivatives
Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.7, and Linux 6.12.67
I'm announcing the release of the 6.18.7 kernel
Alpine Linux Turns Equinix Metal Exit Into an Infrastructure Upgrade
Alpine Linux has secured fresh backing from regional cloud and hosting providers
Games: Deadlock, Bazzite, Ubisoft Layoffs
7 stories from GamingOnLinux
Why I'm Not Suing Anthropic
"When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in a society, over the course of time they create for themselves a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it" – Frederic Bastiat
Desktop Environments (DE): Windows Copycats and GNOME
Turning GNU/Linux Into Windows With Adobe Proprietary Software
via WINE
Openwashing and Linux Foundation (LF) SPAM About Slop (Mislabeled as "AI"), Sponsored by Microsoft
SPAM from the LF
You Can Now Run Debian GNU/Linux on the OpenWrt One Open-Source Router
Collabora shares with us today a new project that lets you install and run the Debian GNU/Linux operating system on the open-source OpenWrt One router.
Open Hardware and Raspberry Pi Projects
a pair of stories
This Week in Rust and Microsoft GitHub Users "Announcing Rust 1.93.0"
Updates on Rust
Mozilla, Firefox, and Misconceptions
Nostly Firefox links
Free, Libre Software Events: GNU Guix and LibreOffice at FOSDEM, Microsoft Lobbying Group 'Open Source' Initiative (OSI) Says Where It'll Go
3 picks for today
Recent Shows and Videos About GNU/Linux
various recent videos
Microsoft TCO and Windows Causing Chaos
mostly security incidents
KDE: Skrooge 26.1.20 and Tellico 4.1.5 Released
two new releases
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
Hardware leftovers
Red Hat Leftovers (and less about slop than usual)
only a little
Feeding 'Problem' Solved [original]
Earlier this week a neighbour attempted to stop our neighbours and us from feeding birds
Free/Libre Software And Our Freedom, Richard Stallman's Talk About 7 Hours From Now (Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business, Room 100, Atlanta, GA) [original]
over 500 people can probably attend if some people are willing to stand rather than sit down
This new Debian edition doesn't use Linux
The Debian project has just released a new snapshot of its alternative operating system
Linux 7.0 finally retires a standard it supported for over 20 years
The newest version, Linux 7.0, will remove support for HIPPI
Last Week of January [original]
The year moves along so fast!
This glorious-looking Linux distro left me awestruck - see what it's all about
Arch-based StratOS with Hyprland is about as cool as they come
This Could be the Best Graphics Editor for Linux Users (Yes, it is Open Source)
Graphite is an open-source
GNU/Linux Seen as Rising Sharply in Mayotte This Year [original]
GNU/Linux and ChromeOS rose quite sharply when Vista 10 became unsupported. Their combined share is now at over 7%.
Security Issue Found in telnetd, Patches Put Forth Already
via LWN