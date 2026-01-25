news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 25, 2026



Quoting: Not the Linux You Remember: 16 Every Day Tasks That No Longer Need the Terminal —

Many people who have never used Linux assume you must use the terminal to get anything done on the desktop. That belief used to be fair. For a long time, even basic tasks, like sound tweaks, Bluetooth fixes, or simple system changes, often meant copying commands from a forum post or editing config files you barely understood.

That history still shapes Linux’s reputation, even though the desktop has moved on. Modern Linux desktops now include polished graphical tools for a huge range of everyday workflows. The terminal is still there, and still powerful, but it is no longer the entry fee. Here are 16 things that we used to do in terminal 20 years ago. We can still do these in terminal, but that's a choice, not a compulsion.