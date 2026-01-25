news
I’m new to Ubuntu, but these 6 things are already better than Windows 11
About a month ago, I decided that it was time to repurpose the old Chromebook that I had lying around and turn it into a Linux-powered Home Assistant Hub. Rather than fully removing the Ubuntu build in favor of Home Assistant OS, I decided to keep Linux on this laptop so I could experiment with it for a while. While I experimented with Linux Mint back in High School, this is my first "dedicated" Linux machine.
I'm glad that I kept Ubuntu on here, because I've learned that Linux is nowhere near as terrifying as it was always made out to be. In fact, there are quite a few things I prefer over my Windows 11 desktop. Maybe it's time to finally make the plunge after all?