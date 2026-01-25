Innodisk, in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, has released the EXEC-Q911, a ruggedized development kit built around a COM-HPC Mini module mounted on a dedicated carrier board for industrial edge workloads. Part of the company’s “AI on Dragonwing” series, the platform targets robotics, smart infrastructure, and edge LLM applications.

GIMP 3.0.8 Image Editor Released with Wayland and Font Handling Improvements

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 25, 2026



Coming almost four months after GIMP 3.0.6, the GIMP 3.0.8 release is here with better support for Wayland systems when listing input devices, and several font handling improvements by making font loading on startup a lot faster, waiting for fonts to be fully loaded before loading any file, and special-casing the Skia font family.

GIMP 3.0.8 also improves the Symmetry tool by fixing the initial stroke symmetry when using pixmap brushes, improves the Move tool by fixing weird position jumps in some cases, improves Quick Mask handling, and improves export even if no drawables are selected.

