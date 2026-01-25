news

Quoting: The 6 Linux distros I expect to rule 2026 - as someone who's tested hundreds of them | ZDNET —

It seems I went to bed, and it was just turning 2025. Then, I wake up, and it's 2026. Where did time go?

I can tell you one thing: time went to helping Linux rise in popularity. Okay, the death of Windows 10 also had something to do with that, but everyone in the business of covering Linux knew this would one day happen: the masses would finally realize that there is an alternative OS that's more reliable, safer, and easier to use.

We may not be declaring 2026 the year of Linux just yet, but several Linux distros are likely to have a very good year. These are my picks for that list.