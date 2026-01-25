Innodisk, in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, has released the EXEC-Q911, a ruggedized development kit built around a COM-HPC Mini module mounted on a dedicated carrier board for industrial edge workloads. Part of the company’s “AI on Dragonwing” series, the platform targets robotics, smart infrastructure, and edge LLM applications.

Free Software Has No "Kings" or "Queens"

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 25, 2026



If people respect the enterpreneur who established GNU and the FSF (and articulated a large number of things), it's not because of some presumed cult-like reverence or inheritance or dynasty. We don't have CEOs or bosses or "line managers", we do have people who we can voluntarily look up to and speak to.

Kings exist in the UK, but they don't have the same powers they used to have. I can "insult" our King all I want, it's unlikely I'll get in trouble for it so long as there are no violent allusions.

Kings are a symbol of dependence or misuse of power; contrariwise, Free software is about self-determination, i.e. the opposite of Kinghood (except one's own). █

Image source: King Arthur