posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 25, 2026



Quoting: CachyOS is the latest Linux distro to put Wayland first in its new update —

In just a few months, we've seen a few Linux dev teams go for a Wayland-first approach. Most of them are scrapping X11 altogether, such as the Budgie desktop environment and GNOME 50. And while there's nothing stopping people from installing X11 manually, it does feel like the FOSS community is moving away from it as a default.

Now, CachyOS is the latest operating system to put Wayland first. While it doesn't seem like the team is completely canning X11 just yet, the new ISO will put Wayland at the forefront of the setup process. Plus, there's a shiny new installer, too.