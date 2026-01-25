news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Otávio C ☛ Triton - Otávio C.
A couple of months ago, I wrote about Triton, detailing some of the technical decisions I made during its development. That post covered architecture, design patterns, and lessons learned along the way. At the time, Triton was ready to launch, but I needed extra time to review its code one more time to ensure everything worked exactly as intended.
It's FOSS ☛ Good News for Mobile App Developers: Skip Is Now Open Source
The tool gets rid of its subscription model and open-sources the engine.
Events
CNX Software ☛ FOSDEM 2026 schedule – Embedded, RISC-V, Robotics, Rust, Open Hardware, and more
FOSDEM 2026 will take place on January 31-February 1, with thousands of developers meeting in Brussels to discuss open-source software & hardware projects.
Education
-
James G ☛ Share your website at events
Yesterday I attended a Code Jam event organised by the EdinburghJS community. During the event, I met many wonderful people. At one point, someone asked me to share my LinkedIn, to which I responded that I’ll share my website instead. I stopped for a moment to consider that this was a conscious decision. I want to share my website.
HaikuOS ☛ FOSDEM 2026
No Haiku booth this year… but:
• Birds of a feather on Sunday 1st, 10am: What are you missing in Haiku?
-
Web Browsers/Web Servers
-
How Browsers Work ☛ How Browsers Work
The guide is for engineers and curious people who use the web every day, but never built a mental model of how browsers work.
I find most guides too technical, too detailed, or too shallow, so I have decided to take a different approach.
I built the guide with many tiny interactive examples you can play with to help you go get through the technical details and build an intuition of how browsers work.
To keep it short and straight to the point, many critical details are omitted like different versions of the HTTP protocol, SSL, TLS, nuances of the DNS, and many more.
Aethrvmn ☛ RSS Update
Hello, I am updating how the RSS works on the site
The layout of the site has two parts (now three): The “garden” or whatever it is called these days (my note dump), and the blog (now also the microblog).
-
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
Dan Langille ☛ ERROR 1524 (HY000): Plugin ‘mysql_native_password’ is not loaded
Earlier today, I copied the mysq01 jail to a new mysql02. That’s all part of my migrating from 8.0 to MySQL 8.4 jail adventure.
I hit a problem.
I couldn’t log in. The password procedure has changed.
Dan Langille ☛ Migrating a MySQL 8.0 jail to a new MySQL 8.4 jail
It’s time for me to get off MySQL 8.0. It is not my database of preference, PostgreSQL is, however, I’m moving to MySQL 8.4.
-
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
Kevin Lawver ☛ A Shiny New Bloggy Home
This blog is almost twenty six years old (here's the first post from July of 2000). Just like me, it's gone through a lot of changes. It started on Blogger, moved to Movable Type, where I think I had to move it between hosts a couple of times, and then to WordPress where I know I moved it at least four times. It changed text formats at least four times between HTML, Textile, Markdown, back to HTML, to WordPress's Gutenberg. It has over 2,400 published posts, and the archives were always an anchor around my neck when it came to thinking about migrating it again. I'd think about going through and cleaning up the weird formatting (a lot of weird line breaks and backslashes all over the place), and give up after going through a couple dozen posts.
I'd attempted migrating to several static site generators over the years: Jekyll, Middleman, etc, and always ran into at least one deal breaker either technical or personal - mostly personal. I just didn't want it enough to invest the time to fiddle with the code to convert my gigantic archive into something that would work, when what I had was good enough.
-
GNU Projects
-
LWN ☛ GNU C Library 2.43 released
Version 2.43 of the
GNU C Library has been released. Changes include support for the mseal() and openat2()
system calls, experimental support for building with the Clang compiler,
Unicode 17.0.0 support, a number of security fixes, and much more.
-
Standards/Consortia
-
Polypane B V ☛ Understanding the fundamentals of CSS Layout
When developers say that CSS is hard, they're usually talking about CSS layout. What often gets omitted though is that developers are assumed to understand and effectively use CSS without being taught how it works in the first place.
I think this is because the syntax of CSS is simple, especially compared to JavaScript and even to HTML.
