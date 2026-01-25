Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

The guide is for engineers and curious people who use the web every day, but never built a mental model of how browsers work.

I find most guides too technical, too detailed, or too shallow, so I have decided to take a different approach.

I built the guide with many tiny interactive examples you can play with to help you go get through the technical details and build an intuition of how browsers work.

To keep it short and straight to the point, many critical details are omitted like different versions of the HTTP protocol, SSL, TLS, nuances of the DNS, and many more.