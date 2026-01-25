Tux Machines

Innodisk Releases EXEC-Q911 Development Kit with Qualcomm QCS9075

Innodisk, in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, has released the EXEC-Q911, a ruggedized development kit built around a COM-HPC Mini module mounted on a dedicated carrier board for industrial edge workloads. Part of the company’s “AI on Dragonwing” series, the platform targets robotics, smart infrastructure, and edge LLM applications.

Free and Open Source Software

Check Point Spreading Fear of Linux, Without Explaining the Real Cause

  
Linux Mobile Systems: LineageOS, Fairphone, NexPhone, OnePlus, and More

  
Snap Store Neglect

  
GNU Guix 1.5 Released with KDE Plasma 6.5, GNU Linux-Libre 6.17 Kernel

  
Noé Lopez released GNU Guix 1.5 today as the latest stable version of this advanced distribution of this GNU system that respects user freedom and transactional package manager for other GNU/Linux distributions.

 
Software Freedom is the Goal [original]

  
Video of the Talk Richard Stallman Gave at Georgia Tech Yesterday Afternoon [original]

  
GIMP 3.0.8 Released

  
We are happy to announce the fourth micro-release GIMP 3.0.8

 
SteamOS proved the Linux desktop doesn't need to look like Windows to succeed

  
Vanilla OS 2 is the bulletproof Linux distro I recommend to friends

  
Raspberry Pi's USB upgrade, Photoshop on Linux, and more: Linux news roundup

  
CachyOS is the latest Linux distro to put Wayland first in its new update

  
I Replaced Windows 11 With Linux Mint. Here Are 7 Things It Does Much Better

  
Why I recommend these 5 Linux file managers over GUI - and they're all free

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Today in Techrights

  
GIMP 3.0.8 Image Editor Released with Wayland and Font Handling Improvements

  
The GIMP project released GIMP 3.0.8 today as the latest stable update in the GIMP 3.0 series of this widely used open-source, cross-platform, and free image manipulation program.

 
Security Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Web Leftovers

  
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed Review of the week and Planet News Roundup

  
Mozilla: Martin Stransky et al on MozPhab, Firefox, Servo Etc.

  
Red Bait (Red Hat) on Buzzwords Like "AI" and "Zero Trust"

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and Lots More

  
Applications for GNU/Linux and "3 cool Linux apps to try this weekend"

  
today's howtos

  
Games: Godot 4.5.2 RC 1, Game About a 1993 Hint Line, Rootkits as Hostile Barrier to Linux Compatibility

  
Linux Foundation Issues Paid-for SPAM for Microsoft and Others, Promoting a Financial Scam

  
China's Deepin Linux has built-in [Slop], snazzy desktop

  
CachyOS ISO Release for January 2026 Brings KDE’s New Plasma Login Manager

  
The developers of the Arch Linux-based CachyOS distribution have released a new ISO snapshot today, for January 2026, which brings the latest package updates, new features, and various improvements.

 
Wine 11.1 is out

  
GNOME Foundation Update and This Week in GNOME

  
today's leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Android Leftovers

  
Firefox’s Tab Notes Feature Feels Genuinely Useful (For Me, At Least)

  
GNU/Linux Surge in Viet Nam (Almost 10% in 2026) [original]

  
Tonearm, New Unofficial TIDAL Client for Linux, Hits Beta

  
Tonearm is a new GTK4/libadwaita TIDAL client that delivers what the streaming service itself doesn’t

 
The philosophy behind ODF: openness, freedom and control

  
Understanding this philosophy helps to explain why ODF exists

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This Week in Plasma: fixing all the things

  
This week the Plasma team focused almost entirely on bug fixing

 
Why Ubuntu? And the answer is, why not

  
Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.7, and Linux 6.12.67

  
Alpine Linux Turns Equinix Metal Exit Into an Infrastructure Upgrade

  
Alpine Linux has secured fresh backing from regional cloud and hosting providers

 
Games: Deadlock, Bazzite, Ubisoft Layoffs

  
Today in Techrights

  
Why I'm Not Suing Anthropic

  
"When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in a society, over the course of time they create for themselves a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it" – Frederic Bastiat

 
Desktop Environments (DE): Windows Copycats and GNOME

  
Turning GNU/Linux Into Windows With Adobe Proprietary Software

  
Openwashing and Linux Foundation (LF) SPAM About Slop (Mislabeled as "AI"), Sponsored by Microsoft

  
You Can Now Run Debian GNU/Linux on the OpenWrt One Open-Source Router

  
Collabora shares with us today a new project that lets you install and run the Debian GNU/Linux operating system on the open-source OpenWrt One router.

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
Open Hardware and Raspberry Pi Projects

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
This Week in Rust and Microsoft GitHub Users "Announcing Rust 1.93.0"

  
Mozilla, Firefox, and Misconceptions

  
Nostly Firefox links

 
Free, Libre Software Events: GNU Guix and LibreOffice at FOSDEM, Microsoft Lobbying Group 'Open Source' Initiative (OSI) Says Where It'll Go

  
Security Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Recent Shows and Videos About GNU/Linux

  
Microsoft TCO and Windows Causing Chaos

  
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
KDE: Skrooge 26.1.20 and Tellico 4.1.5 Released

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
Red Hat Leftovers (and less about slop than usual)

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Feeding 'Problem' Solved [original]

  
Free/Libre Software And Our Freedom, Richard Stallman's Talk About 7 Hours From Now (Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business, Room 100, Atlanta, GA) [original]

  
This new Debian edition doesn't use Linux

  
The Debian project has just released a new snapshot of its alternative operating system

 
Linux 7.0 finally retires a standard it supported for over 20 years

  
The newest version, Linux 7.0, will remove support for HIPPI

 
Last Week of January [original]

  
This glorious-looking Linux distro left me awestruck - see what it's all about

  
Arch-based StratOS with Hyprland is about as cool as they come

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This Could be the Best Graphics Editor for Linux Users (Yes, it is Open Source)

  
Graphite is an open-source

 
GNU/Linux Seen as Rising Sharply in Mayotte This Year [original]

  
GNU/Linux and ChromeOS rose quite sharply when Vista 10 became unsupported. Their combined share is now at over 7%.

 
Today in Techrights

  
Security Issue Found in telnetd, Patches Put Forth Already

  
via LWN