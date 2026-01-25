trzsz-ssh ( tssh ) is an ssh client designed as a drop-in replacement for the openssh client. It aims to provide complete compatibility with openssh, mirroring all its features, while also offering additional useful features not found in the openssh client.

trzsz-ssh ( tssh ) with tsshd also supports intermittent connectivity, allows roaming, and can be used on high-latency links such as cellular data connections, unstable Wi-Fi, etc.

This is free and open source software.