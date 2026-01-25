news
Free and Open Source Software
-
trzsz-ssh - drop-in replacement for openssh - LinuxLinks
trzsz-ssh ( tssh ) is an ssh client designed as a drop-in replacement for the openssh client. It aims to provide complete compatibility with openssh, mirroring all its features, while also offering additional useful features not found in the openssh client.
trzsz-ssh ( tssh ) with tsshd also supports intermittent connectivity, allows roaming, and can be used on high-latency links such as cellular data connections, unstable Wi-Fi, etc.
This is free and open source software.
tcgui - Web-GUI for Linux traffic control - LinuxLinks
tcgui is a lightweight Python-based Web-GUI for Linux traffic control (tc) to set, view and delete traffic shaping rules. The Web-GUI is intended for short-term isolated testbeds or classroom scenarios and does not contain any security mechanisms.
This is free and open source software.
Surge - terminal-based download manager - LinuxLinks
Surge is a terminal (TUI) download manager built in Go. Designed for power users who prefer a keyboard-driven workflow and want full control over their downloads.
This is free and open source software.
Flowrs - TUI for Apache Airflow - LinuxLinks
Flowrs is a TUI application for Apache Airflow, an open-source workflow management platform for data engineering pipelines.
Flowrs allows you to monitor, inspect and manage Airflow DAGs from the comforts of your terminal. It is built with the ratatui library.
This is free and open source software.
kubefwd - port forward pods within a Kubernetes namespace - LinuxLinks
kubefwd enables developers to work on their local machine while seamlessly accessing services running in a Kubernetes cluster. If you’re building a new API that needs to connect to a database at db:5432, an auth service at auth:443, and a cache at redis:6379, all running in your development cluster, kubefwd makes them available locally by their service names, exactly as they would appear in-cluster. No environment-specific configuration, no local service setup, no Docker Compose files. Just run kubefwd and your application’s existing connection strings work.
This is free and open source software.
rustledger - Rust implementation of Beancount - LinuxLinks
rustledger is a drop in Rust replacement for Beancount, a double-entry bookkeeping computer language that lets you define financial transaction records in a text file, read them in memory, generate a variety of reports from them, and provides a web interface.
This is free and open source software.
7 Useful Free and Open Source Go TUI frameworks - LinuxLinks
The software featured in this roundup helps developers create TUI programs. There is a diverse range of programs included, mostly best described as frameworks. All of the software is written in the Go language. Go is a versatile, high-level programming language that combines the benefits of being statically-typed and compiled. Its syntax is notably simple, which allows for efficient development. Additionally, Go comes with an extensive standard library that caters to many common project needs, making it a great choice for a wide range of applications.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
GitType - turn your source code into typing challenges - LinuxLinks
GitType turns your own source code into typing challenges. Because why practice with boring lorem ipsum when you can type your beautiful fn main() implementations?
This is free and open source software.
senpai - modern terminal IRC client - LinuxLinks
senpai is an IRC client that works best with bouncers.
This is free and open source software.