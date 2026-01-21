today's leftovers

Considering dual booting but overwhelmed by hundreds of Linux distros? Want to avoid the common trap of ending up with two operating systems where one just sits there unused? Here are my top three distro picks—chosen based on why you’re dual booting in the first place.

Understanding the reason behind dual booting

Technically, you can dual boot Windows with almost any Linux distribution—there’s nothing stopping you. But in practice, some distros work far better than others, and here’s why.

If both operating systems do the same thing, you’ll eventually gravitate toward one and ignore the other. The abandoned OS just sits there, doing absolutely nothing except taking up precious SSD space. That’s why the best approach to dual booting is figuring out a distinct purpose for each operating system and using them accordingly.

From what I’ve seen, while many people benefit from switching to Linux from Windows, only a select few actually benefit from dual booting—keeping both Linux and Windows. That’s exactly how I’ve structured my recommendations—around three major groups of users.