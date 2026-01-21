news
today's leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows
Video ☛ Open Source in war-torn Ukraine and around the world—join me on an epic journey ❧ Open Path #4
What's the deeper meaning of Open Source? I searched for it in 🇺🇸 Los Angeles, 🇩🇰 Denmark, 🇮🇳 India ... and 🇺🇦 Ukraine. I met legendary Open Source developers like Mitchell Hashimoto, Poul-Henning Kamp, and Kailash Nadh. Along the way, I slept in an air-raid shelter, flew in a private jet, and ventured out into Bangalore traffic. The experience changed me forever. Join me to discover the GIFT COMMUNITY of Open Source for yourself.
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
KDE ☛ This Week in KDE Apps
New features in NeoChat, new releases of Kaidan and Calligra Plan
Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in KDE Apps"! Every week (or so) we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps.
With January well under way, the news regarding KDE apps is coming thick and fast. Let's dig in!
Distributions and Operating Systems
HowTo Geek ☛ 3 "purpose-built" Linux distros that make dual booting Windows actually worthwhile
Considering dual booting but overwhelmed by hundreds of Linux distros? Want to avoid the common trap of ending up with two operating systems where one just sits there unused? Here are my top three distro picks—chosen based on why you’re dual booting in the first place.
Understanding the reason behind dual booting
Technically, you can dual boot Windows with almost any Linux distribution—there’s nothing stopping you. But in practice, some distros work far better than others, and here’s why.
If both operating systems do the same thing, you’ll eventually gravitate toward one and ignore the other. The abandoned OS just sits there, doing absolutely nothing except taking up precious SSD space. That’s why the best approach to dual booting is figuring out a distinct purpose for each operating system and using them accordingly.
From what I’ve seen, while many people benefit from switching to Linux from Windows, only a select few actually benefit from dual booting—keeping both Linux and Windows. That’s exactly how I’ve structured my recommendations—around three major groups of users.
Devices/Embedded
Wired ☛ Hundreds of Millions of Audio Devices Need a Patch to Prevent Wireless Hacking and Tracking
Today, security researchers at Belgium’s KU Leuven University Computer Security and Industrial Cryptography group are revealing a collection of vulnerabilities they found in 17 audio accessories that use Google’s Fast Pair protocol and are sold by 10 different companies: Sony, Jabra, JBL, Marshall, Xiaomi, Nothing, OnePlus, Soundcore, Logitech, and Google itself. The hacking techniques the researchers demonstrated, which they’re collectively calling WhisperPair, would allow anyone within Bluetooth range of those devices—close to 50 feet in their testing—to silently pair with audio peripherals and hijack them.
