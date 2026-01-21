Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers (Mostly Buzzwords)

A foundational use case that can be used almost anywhere to provide a great deal of value to the technical team is ticket enrichment. With Event-Driven Ansible, an alert from an observability or monitoring tool can drive a workflow of automated troubleshooting, fact gathering and reporting with ticket creation in an IT service management (ITSM) solution. This places valuable data in the hands of the support teams, saving them time and reducing mean time to resolution (MTTR). Event-Driven Ansible automates remediation for known low severity issues, such as restarting a container or rotating expired certificates from a pending expiration alert. This not only lets you sleep more, but can help enable resilient systems through automated response and remediation.