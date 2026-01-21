news
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers (Mostly Buzzwords)
-
Michael Gale ☛ Keeping Proton Pass up to date on Bazzite | Michael Gale
Bazzite is an immutable operating system, and on immutable systems you can't use the standard rpm -i command. Instead, packages are "layered" on top of the base image using rpm-ostree, and changes take effect after a reboot.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Shadow-Soft shares top challenges holding organizations back from virtualization modernization
But if the "state of traditional virtualization is uncertain," as Ross Beard, vice president of marketing and partner alliances at Shadow-Soft, puts it, why do so many organizations hesitate to move towards a modern future?
-
Red Hat Official ☛ From manual to agentic: streamlining IT processes with Red Hat OpenShift AI [Ed: IBM using Red Hat's brand and products for a slop-pushing expedition]
This AI quickstart provides a reusable framework—including request routing, agent services, knowledge bases, an integration dispatcher, and an evaluation framework—that you can apply across multiple IT processes. While we're demonstrating a laptop refresh process as the working example, the same components can be adapted to privacy impact assessments, RFP generation, access requests, software licensing, and other structured IT workflows.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Event-Driven Ansible: Simplified event routing with Event Streams
A foundational use case that can be used almost anywhere to provide a great deal of value to the technical team is ticket enrichment. With Event-Driven Ansible, an alert from an observability or monitoring tool can drive a workflow of automated troubleshooting, fact gathering and reporting with ticket creation in an IT service management (ITSM) solution. This places valuable data in the hands of the support teams, saving them time and reducing mean time to resolution (MTTR). Event-Driven Ansible automates remediation for known low severity issues, such as restarting a container or rotating expired certificates from a pending expiration alert. This not only lets you sleep more, but can help enable resilient systems through automated response and remediation.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Dell Technologies modernizes the developer experience with Red Hat OpenShift Dev Spaces
Joseph Kanjirathinkal sharing how OpenShift Dev Spaces are made available to developers in Dell ISG/CSG
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Automating Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager with Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform [Ed: IBM selling Microsoft]
-
Red Hat Official ☛ AI quickstarts: An easy and practical way to get started with Red Hat AI [Ed: IBM uses Red Hat to prop up a Ponzi scheme for Wall Street]
AI quickstarts are a new catalog of ready-to-run, industry-specific use cases that put the power of open source AI directly into your hands. These are a playground you can use to master Red Hat AI and sharpen the skills needed to take your AI ideas from experimentation to production. Each AI quickstart is designed to be simple to deploy, explore, and extend, giving you and your team a fast, hands-on way to see how AI can power real-world solutions on enterprise-ready, open source infrastructure.