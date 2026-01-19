Linux 6.19 Delays

So we finally ended up with a slightly bigger rc than usual for this stage in the release cycle, but it's not _that_ big, and things still seem quite stable and civilized. IOW, I'm just chalking this all up to some pent-up work from the holidays, although it might also just be random fluctuations in the pull request timings. Things started out pretty calm the last week, and a lot of the work came in over the weekend. Which is not unusual, but it was perhaps even more pronounced than it sometimes is.

Anyway, the slightly larger size does make me think that my plan to do an extra rc8 remains reasonable, even if the whole "nothing looks odd or scary" means that it probably isn't really a hard requirement.

The diffstat looks pretty normal, with drivers (all together now: networking and gpu dominates) being about a third of it all, with the rest being all the usual suspects: a fair amount of selftests, some documentation, some arch updates, and various core kernel, mm and filesystem updates.

Go forth and test, and report any issues you find. Thanks,

Linus