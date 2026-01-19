The platform is shown with Jetson Thor T5000 or T4000 modules, offering up to 2070 TFLOPS of compute performance. Axiomtek notes support for software frameworks such as NVIDIA Isaac, Holoscan, and Metropolis, with capabilities aligned with sensor fusion, autonomous systems, and edge inference use cases.

Hard to Hide Inconvenient Facts in the Free Software Community

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 19, 2026



2 months ago my wife showed a British judge acknowledging she had been abused and didn't do anything to invite this or deserve this. Yesterday I wrote about some of the other things that happened in the trial (and are in transcripts of the trial). The last 2 paragraphs in this article said: "As we'll show some time in the future, the lawsuit against my wife and I didn't go as an outsider might be led to assume. The litigant attempted to settle at least 5 times, including twice on the first day of the trial. During the trial, under sworn oath, he was forced to admit many very embarrassing things (in some ways self-incriminating) and his disclosures (similar to discovery) revealed a lot of mischievous things he had done behind the scenes. Sometimes people dread going to trial because of stuff they're hiding and never want the public to see."

"That is very true," said another Free software activist to us. "Notice they used the UDRP because it is not the same as a real court and the lawyers who participate in the legal panels appear to be part of some clique, they are not judges. The overlords seemed to have some confidence that none of the legal panel lawyers would cut and paste anything inconvenient into their decisions."

There are many attempts to silence Free software activists and journalists. █

