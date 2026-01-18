news
Free and Open Source Software
-
zlaunch - application launcher and window switcher - LinuxLinks
zlaunch is a fast application launcher and window switcher for Linux Wayland, built with GPUI.
This is free and open source software.
diffnav - Git diff pager - LinuxLinks
diffnav is a git diff pager based on delta but with a file tree, à la GitHub.
This is free and open source software.
fpm - Fortran Package Manager - LinuxLinks
Fortran Package Manager (fpm) is a package manager and build system for Fortran. Its key goal is to improve the user experience of Fortran programmers.
It does so by making it easier to build your Fortran program or library, run the executables, tests, and examples, and distribute it as a dependency to other Fortran projects. Fpm’s user interface is modeled after Rust’s Cargo.
Fpm is an early prototype and is evolving rapidly. You can use it to build and package your Fortran projects, as well as to use existing fpm packages as dependencies. Fpm’s behavior and user interface may change as it evolves.
This is free and open source software.
Brrtfetch - animated system information fetcher - LinuxLinks
Brrtfetch is an animated system information fetcher written mainly in Go.
It displays the user specified GIF rendered as animated ASCII art alongside the system information from your favourite fetcher.
This is free and open source software.
Bubble Tea - build terminal apps - LinuxLinks
Bubble Tea offers a fun, functional and stateful way to build terminal apps.
It includes a standard framerate-based renderer, a renderer for high-performance scrollable regions which works alongside the main renderer, and mouse support.
This is free and open source software.
4 Useful Free and Open Source Kotlin Linters - LinuxLinks
Linters are useful tools for maintaining code quality and consistency in your Kotlin applications. They analyze code for potential issues, enforce coding standards, and help catch errors before they are pushed into production. Linters are not necessarily a quick fix, can be a distraction, and it’s not inconceivable that they may not be helpful with old, large code bases.
This article picks some useful tools to help you fix Kotlin code.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.
HyprSnipper - snipping tool for Hyprland - LinuxLinks
HyprSnipper is a Qt-based screenshot tool designed specifically for Hyprland.
This is free and open source software.
yt-x - browse YouTube from the terminal - LinuxLinks
yt-x lets you browse YouTube from your terminal. Plus other sites yt-dlp supports.
This is free and open source software.
Karing - proxy utility - LinuxLinks
Karing is billed as a simple and powerful proxy utility.
This is free and open source software.
11 Best Free and Open Source Linux Simple Backup Software - LinuxLinks
A common reason why home users do not make copies of their data is because they consider that the backup process is difficult, and a time-consuming chore, and therefore more trouble than its worth.
For Linux we recommend that home users install software that hides the complexity of doing backups. To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 11 top Linux simple backup software. Hopefully, there will be something here of interest to anyone who wants to take the effort out of ensuring the safety of their data.
Yōzefu - explore data of a Kafka cluster - LinuxLinks
Yōzefu is an interactive terminal user interface (TUI) application for exploring data of a kafka cluster. It is an alternative tool to AKHQ, redpanda console or the kafka plugin for JetBrains IDEs.
This is free and open source software.