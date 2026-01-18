Fortran Package Manager (fpm) is a package manager and build system for Fortran. Its key goal is to improve the user experience of Fortran programmers.

It does so by making it easier to build your Fortran program or library, run the executables, tests, and examples, and distribute it as a dependency to other Fortran projects. Fpm’s user interface is modeled after Rust’s Cargo.

Fpm is an early prototype and is evolving rapidly. You can use it to build and package your Fortran projects, as well as to use existing fpm packages as dependencies. Fpm’s behavior and user interface may change as it evolves.

This is free and open source software.