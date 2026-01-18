news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 18, 2026



Quoting: Immutable Linux desktops finally cured my upgrade anxiety —

Fortunately, Linux users have a lot of tools in their arsenal to deal with this. People can use distros that have minimal update cycles to reduce the number of chances of everything going pear-shaped. Some people, especially on rapidly updating distros, can perform a TimeShift or Snapper snapshot right before an update, so they have something to revert to. And some brave souls just hit the upgrade button and pray for the best. Everyone has their way of dealing with them.

As for me, I prefer to use an operating system where protection against bad updates doesn't rely on a slow update cycle or a third-party app. Instead, it's something baked into the core of the OS itself. a part of what makes it tick in the first place. And that special ingredient is an immutable distro.