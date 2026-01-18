The AI HAT+ 2 is based on the Hailo-10H neural network accelerator, delivering up to 40 TOPS of INT4 inferencing performance. While designed primarily for generative AI workloads, computer vision performance remains comparable to the earlier 26 TOPS AI HAT+, supporting tasks such as object detection, pose estimation, and scene segmentation.

The CM0 NANO is based on the Raspberry Pi CM0, which integrates a 1 GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A53 processor. The board includes 512 MB of SDRAM and is offered in configurations with 8 GB or 16 GB of onboard eMMC storage. A CM0 Lite variant without eMMC is also available, allowing the system to boot from a microSD card.

The platform is shown with Jetson Thor T5000 or T4000 modules, offering up to 2070 TFLOPS of compute performance. Axiomtek notes support for software frameworks such as NVIDIA Isaac, Holoscan, and Metropolis, with capabilities aligned with sensor fusion, autonomous systems, and edge inference use cases.

The BPI-CM6 adopts a 40 × 55 mm form factor and uses board-to-board connectors compatible with the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, allowing it to be used with existing CM4-style carrier boards, according to Banana Pi’s documentation.

This tutorial will explain detailed procedures to install Debian 13 GNU/Linux "Trixie" with GNOME graphical user interface into a PC or a laptop. You will be able to have Debian alongside other operating system with dualboot method. You will also be able to have Debian installed into either an internal hard disk drive or an external disk storage if you wish. Now, let's start reading!

Collaborative project to document AI-contaminated FOSS

Jan 18, 2026



The splendidly-named "OpenSlopware" was, for a short time, a list of open source projects using LLM bots. Due to harassment, it's gone, but forks of it live on.

"OpenSlopware" was a repository on the European Codeberg git forge containing a list of free software and open source projects which use LLM-bot generated code, or integrate LLMs, or which show signs of "coding assistants" being used on the codebase, such as pull requests created or modified by automated coding tools.

However, its creator – who we are intentionally not naming or tagging here – received so much harassment from LLM boosters that they removed the repository, and indeed their Bluesky account, stating that they would withdraw from social media for a while. Now, if you try to visit the original URL, you will receive only a 404 message.

All is not lost, though. Although it contained human-readable text, it was a Git repository, and so it was possible to fork it – clone its contents into another different repository. Several people did so before the original OpenSlopware creator deleted it again, such as this Small-Hack version, also on Codeberg. The Register has contacted the maintainer of this fork and asked if they'd talk to us about it, but so far, they say they're still thinking about it. Others were planning to maintain copies but have decided to join forces with this one.

