Collaborative project to document AI-contaminated FOSS
The splendidly-named "OpenSlopware" was, for a short time, a list of open source projects using LLM bots. Due to harassment, it's gone, but forks of it live on.
"OpenSlopware" was a repository on the European Codeberg git forge containing a list of free software and open source projects which use LLM-bot generated code, or integrate LLMs, or which show signs of "coding assistants" being used on the codebase, such as pull requests created or modified by automated coding tools.
However, its creator – who we are intentionally not naming or tagging here – received so much harassment from LLM boosters that they removed the repository, and indeed their Bluesky account, stating that they would withdraw from social media for a while. Now, if you try to visit the original URL, you will receive only a 404 message.
All is not lost, though. Although it contained human-readable text, it was a Git repository, and so it was possible to fork it – clone its contents into another different repository. Several people did so before the original OpenSlopware creator deleted it again, such as this Small-Hack version, also on Codeberg. The Register has contacted the maintainer of this fork and asked if they'd talk to us about it, but so far, they say they're still thinking about it. Others were planning to maintain copies but have decided to join forces with this one.